U City man charged in standoff involving two children

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A University City man is accused in a standoff Tuesday, during which two children and one adult were held at gunpoint inside their home.

Kelvin Adell, 41, previously convicted on gun charges in Missouri, is behind bars after the standoff.

Investigators say Adell went to the home of a female associate on the 1200 block of Sutter Avenue and demanded money at gunpoint. Adell reportedly forced the woman into her home while three others, including two children, were inside.

The woman tried to take the gun from Adell, which led to a brief struggle and at least one shot being fired. The woman escaped to outside, though three others were trapped inside the home and held at gunpoint.

Police responded to the scene and gathered outside the home. Adell reportedly told police that he would kill one of the children if they came inside, though surrendered after nearly half an hour of negotiations.

“I’m incredibly grateful no one was harmed in this alleged incident, especially the two children, thanks to the police de-escalating a dangerous standoff,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “With the help of our law enforcement partners and the victims and witnesses, we will hold this individual accountable.”

Prosecutors have charged Adell with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action in the case.

According to Missouri court records, Adell is a convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun. Kelvin is set to appear in court Wednesday over his charges. He is jailed in St. Louis County on a $75,000, cash-only bond.

If convicted, Kelvin could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison.

