FSU to play Georgia Tech in Ireland for 2024 season opener. Here's what we know.

Florida State football is celebrating St. Patrick’s two days early with news it will begin the 2024 season playing in Ireland.

The Seminoles will play a game outside of the United States for the first time in program history when they open the 2024 season against Georgia Tech in Dublin.

The game, which was originally slated to be a home game for the Jackets, will be played as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium, on Aug. 24 as a Week 0 game.

"I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement released by FSU Wednesday.

“When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program. The way the 2024 season lays out with a third open date, the trip made sense from a football perspective as well. Very few people have the chance to travel to a different continent and experience another culture, much less take an entire team, so I am appreciative of everyone’s hard work and support to make this game happen.”

Northwestern and Nebraska played a game in Dublin in 2022, and Notre Dame is scheduled to play Navy this season on Aug. 26.

The Nebraska-Northwestern game was the start of a five-year, five-game Dublin series.

According to a report by Forbes last summer, Anthony Travel has partnered with Irish hospitality and events company Corporate.ie to organize, manage and promote a college football game in Dublin. The series is meant to strengthen connections between Ireland and the United States.

Aer Lingus, the leading airline in Ireland, is serving as the title sponsor and is providing the teams with free charter flights to and from Dublin.

“Florida State is a global brand, and this game further enforces that,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

“This game allows us to provide an unmatched athletic and cultural experience for our student-athletes while representing Florida State on a global stage. I am looking forward to seeing our fans in Dublin while also making new fans across the Atlantic. We are appreciative of all the efforts that have already gone into the planning of this game and are excited for what is to come over the next year and a half.”

The first college football game in Ireland was in 1988, when Boston College defeated Army in the Emerald Isle Classic in Dublin.

Since then, the country has hosted several more games, the last occurring in 2016 when Georgia Tech defeated Boston College, 17-14.

At this time, all tickets for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic are exclusively available through travel or hospitality packages. Fans can put down a $250 package deposit for a travel package to secure game ticket section at Seminoles2Ireland.com .

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

FSU’s complete 2024 schedule will be announced by the conference office early next year. The Seminoles open their 2023 season, which includes eight games in the state of Florida, on Sept. 3 against LSU in Orlando.

FSU football 2024 season schedule so far

FSU won’t have its full 2024 schedule released until January but will include home games against Memphis (Sept. 14), Charleston Southern (Nov. 23) and rival Florida (Nov. 30), as well as home ACC games against Boston College, Clemson, NC State and North Carolina.

The Seminoles are scheduled for a trip to Notre Dame to play the Irish on Nov. 9, as well as trips to Miami, Syracuse and Virginia.

