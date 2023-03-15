3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three defendants are facing charges, accused of buying and selling stolen beer at two local businesses.

According to prosecutors Ronald Pezzuolo is accused of stealing beer from R.L. Lipton Distributors and then selling it to Piyushkumar Patel and Ketankumar Patel, the operators of Schenley Carry Out and Lucky Food Drive Thru in Youngstown.

Pezzuolo worked for R.L. Lipton. Operators of the distributor noticed the missing product, contacted Austintown police and started a surveillance operation to track the beer, according to the prosecutors.

It’s estimated the stolen beer was worth about $20,000.

The operation lasted from August, 20, 2022 to October 2, 2022, according to an indictment.

Pezzuolo faces a grand theft charge, while Piyushkumar and Ketankumar Patel face charges of receiving stolen property.

Piyushkumar and Ketankumar Patel were both arraigned Tuesday, and Pezzuolo was arraigned Feb. 28. Their jury trials are set for May 1.

