Open in App
Hamilton County, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Clerk’s office ordered to pay prisoner $1,000

By Patty Coller,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elLHu_0lJkv0vz00

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A county clerk’s office in Ohio has to pay an inmate $1,000 for refusal to provide public records.

The case surrounds the request by Kimani Ware for records from the Hamilton County Court. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the clerk’s office wrongly denied the request and now must pay $1,000 in damages to Ware.

Ohio teachers’ pension fund holds shares in failed bank

Ware wanted the records for a 2001 lawsuit filed by the Cincinnati Enquirer and copies of the oaths of offices taken by three judges. At first, he did not receive a response to his request. A year later, Ware asked the Supreme Court to force the court to turn over the records and asked for damages.

The court ruled in favor of Ware for the lawsuit records request but not for the oaths of the judges.

The clerk’s office initially denied the records request citing a law that states an inmate is not entitled to records of a criminal case initiated prior to July 2009, unless permitted by a judge.

However, the Enquirer case was a civil case not criminal. The court explained the error this way:

“The clerk failed to provide any meaningful explanation as to why the civil case records would fall into the category of those concerning a criminal investigation or prosecution. Because Ware was entitled to the records, he was entitled to $100 per day for each day that the clerk’s office failed to provide them. The public records law limits the maximum award to $1,000, which was granted Ware”

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy wrote that the records of the judicial oaths were wrongly denied to Ware because those records are governed by the Public Records Act.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Mahoning County prosecutor opposed to parole for 5 inmates
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Report: Youngstown woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH11 days ago
Woman arrested for 2022 Hilltop murder after release from Cleveland jail
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
California killer diagnosed with cancer to be released from prison
Westminster, CA29 days ago
Judge denies Jan. 6 defendant's motion for release, says no rights violated at DC Jail
Washington, DC4 days ago
Fight in high school classroom leaves one dead, one injured
Santa Rosa, CA17 days ago
Ohio man charged with raping two children
Wheelersburg, OH8 days ago
Federal Judge Handcuffs Crying 13-Year-Old Girl Attending Father's Hearing
San Diego, CA19 days ago
Alex Murdaugh’s brother: convicted killer ‘not telling the truth’ about double murders
Islandton, SC11 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Jury Awards Black Mother and Daughters $8.5M After Being Handcuffed by Cops at Starbucks
Castro Valley, CA10 days ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA15 hours ago
Hoarding situation “so extreme we couldn’t go in without hazmat suits”
Jewett, OH1 day ago
Petition to keep ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor behind bars
Las Vegas, NV24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy