Los Angeles County, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Flood warnings issued as more rain falls on Southern California

By City News Service,

3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Officials are warning the public to be mindful of flooding danger today as rain continues to pelt Southern California.

"Rain will likely increase in coverage and intensity this evening, especially for Los Angeles County, in response to a strengthening jet aloft," the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office tweeted late Tuesday. "Roadway flooding and rock/mudslides are possible with significant water flow through local rivers expected. Be careful out there!"

A flood watch was in effect for Orange County, including the Santa Ana Mountains, until 2 p.m. Wednesday. In parts of Los Angeles County, a flood watch is in effect until 11 a.m. The Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu coast and county beaches, downtown L.A., San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel mountains, and San Gabriel Valley will be affected by the flood watch.

Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone locations, the NWS said.

Snow levels remain high, in the 7,000- to 9,000-foot range, and no significant winter weather issues are anticipated, the NWS said. Winds were expected to gradually decrease overnight.

Flooding was already having an effect on Southland roads Wednesday morning. Los Angeles city officials said four Sepulveda Basin intersections were shut down at least through the morning due to heavy rain from the previous night: Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue; Burbank Boulevard and the San Diego (405) Freeway; Burbank and Havenhurst Avenue; and Burbank and Balboa Boulevard.

Record rainfall was reported throughout Los Angeles County on Tuesday by the NWS.

At LAX, 1.97 inches were reported, the sixth most for any day in March. The record daily rainfall at LAX for March was 3.1 inches set on March 7, 1968.

In downtown L.A., 1.89 inches were reported, the 24th most for any day in March. The record daily rainfall for March for downtown L.A. was 5.88 inches on March 2, 1938.

At Long Beach Airport, 1.53 inches of rain were reported, the seventh most for any day in March. The record daily rainfall for March for Long Beach Airport was 3.46 inches on March 1, 1983.

Late Tuesday, Caltrans announced that all lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach due to flooding.

In Beverly Hills, a sinkhole temporarily closed northbound Beverly Drive to Coldwater Canyon.

In Azusa, one person remained missing after 11 other people and six dogs were rescued from a swollen San Gabriel River on Monday.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through at least Friday, with a chance of light precipitation over the weekend.

