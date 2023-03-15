Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City area restaurants with health code violations: Taco Hangover, Jazz, more

By Joyce Smith,

3 days ago

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com . The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

I Am Frozen Dessert Cafe , 14357 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had 15 priority violations during a March 8 routine inspection.

Taco Hangover , 13655 W. 63rd St., Shawnee, had 12 priority violations during a March 2 first operational inspection after licensing. It had three priority violations during a March 13 follow-up inspection.

▪ Shell Food Mart , 5501 Hedge Lane, Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during a March 8 inspection following a complaint.

Amir Mediterranean , 8216 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight priority violations during a March 9 inspection following a complaint.

Caffetteria Modern Cafe + Marketplace , 25 On the Mall, The Shops of Prairie Village, 71st Street and Mission Road, Prairie Village, had seven priority violations during a March 8 routine inspection.

Lucky Star Chinese Restaurant , 1471 E. 151st St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during a March 2 licensing inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here .

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Jazz, a Louisiana Kitchen, Papa Vic’s, 1823 W. 39th St., had 10 critical violations during a March 11 routine inspection .

China Feast , 200 E. Linwood Blvd., had nine critical violations during a March 9 routine inspection.

Cupini’s , 1809 Westport Road, had nine critical violations during a March 11 routine inspection .

Blue Bird Bistro , 1700 Summit St., had eight critical violations during a March 11 routine inspection.

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro , Country Club Plaza, 102 W. 47th St., had eight critical violations during a March 10 routine inspection .

▪ Family Market , 3646 Indiana Ave., had seven critical violations during a March 9 routine inspection .

The Peanut , 5000 Main St., had seven critical violations during a March 6 routine inspection . It had two critical violations during a March 13 follow-up inspection .

Seasons 52 , Country Club Plaza, 340 Ward Parkway, had seven critical violations during a March 8 routine inspection . it had no critical violations during a March 13 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here .

Comments / 0
