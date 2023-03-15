Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Andrew Wylie shares sweet farewell message to Chiefs teammates, coaches and the fans

By Pete Grathoff,

3 days ago

After not being chosen in the 2017 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Andrew Wylie was signed and later released by the Colts, Browns and Chargers.

But three days before the new year, Wylie joined the Chiefs and he’s enjoyed a rags-to-riches story. With the Chiefs, Wylie became a starter during the 2018 season, later won a pair of Super Bowl rings, and this week hit it big as a free agent.

Wylie, who played at Eastern Michigan, started all 20 games for the Chiefs in the 2022 season, including the postseason. In Super Bowl LVII , he shut down Eagles star linebacker Haason Reddick, who didn’t record a sack.

That strong play helped Wylie receive a three-year, $24 million contract offer from the Washington Commanders.

Before starting the next phase of his career, Wylie shared a message on Instagram to Chiefs players, coaches and fans. Here is what he wrote :

“Thank you Kansas City!

“No words can express how much this city has meant to me. It truly has been home for me and my family the past 6 years.

“To the fans, I can’t thank you enough for always showing up, being passionate, and cheering loud no matter what.

“To my teammates, thank you for all the friendship, good times, and laughs. We did things that no one can ever take away from us!

“To Coach Reid, Brett Veach, & Andy Heck, thank you for bringing in an undrafted rookie on his 4th practice squad of the year and coaching me up to play this game at the standard y’all set.

“Some of the best times in my life have happened in this city and I am forever grateful. Until next time KC!”

