(WJW)- The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that two adults are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy .

The charges were filed Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court against Bryan Irby, 28, and Chartika Mock, 27, both of Cleveland.

The charges state the child, Demetrius Dunlap , was in their care when the shooting happened Saturday in a West 30th Street home.

Cleveland police say the boy’s death may have involved “a self-inflicted gunshot wound due to the child’s access to a firearm.”

It is not known when the two will appear in court to face the charges.

