Lemon Poppyseed Muffins welcome spring with or without gluten

I know nothing about this week really screams "SPRING!!!!" least of all the weather, but the vernal equinox does indeed take place Monday, no matter how much snow is still on the ground, so I broke out my spring-iest ingredient, lemon.

Don't know if I've mentioned this before, but I'll eat darned near anything that tastes like sugar and lemon. And this recipe makes muffins that offer quite a bit of both. My husband even liked the icing, which is weird for him. He can't stand sweetness for sweetness sake, but he agreed that sweet and "tangy," is definitely in his palatable wheelhouse.

Also, I made them gluten-free. Besides turning out a little dry and crumbly, they're irresistible.

It really is quite easy to do the gluten-free thing with so many great gluten-free flours on the market now. You used to have to experiment endlessly with all kinds of different flour combinations to get a recipe to come out half-way decent. But all-purpose gluten-free flour has come a long way, and King Arthur as well as Bob's Red Mill both have excellent versions.

They both already contain xanthan gum, which sounds exotic, but it's available anywhere you can find the flour. It just helps with the inevitable graininess that comes from working with gluten-free flour. I always add at least another teaspoon to any recipe I'm converting.

The good news is, and especially for those who can use conventional flour, these are to die for. They go perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee because the bitterness tames the sweetness. I found myself in a loop of running out of muffin while I still had coffee, so I had to get another muffin so i could finish my coffee. Then I needed more coffee to finish my muffin. And so on.

Bring these, GF or conventional, to your next gathering and celebrate the end of the weirdest winter ever, no matter what it still has to throw at us. \

Also, incidentally, I recommend trying this with basil seeds instead of poppy seeds, for an anti-inflammatory boost. You can find them on Amazon.com, $20 for 14 ounces.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins (optionally gluten- and dairy-free)

2 cups all-purpose flour, gluten-free if desired

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons poppy seeds (or basil seeds)

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1 cup whole (or unsweetened almond) milk, at room temperature

1 stick unsalted butter (or, for dairy free, margarine), melted and cooled

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon zest

For the glaze:

1 cup (125 grams) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a standard muffin tin with paper liners. In a large bowl whisk together the flour (all purpose or gluten-free all-purpose), sugar, poppy (or basil) seeds, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add one teaspoon xanthan gum for gluten-free muffins. In a small bowl whisk together the (almond) milk, butter, egg, juice, and zest. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula until just combined. Do not overmix, there should be a couple streaks of flour remaining. Divide evenly among the muffin tin cups. If time permits, cover and refrigerate the batter overnight for taller more tender muffins. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the edges are golden, about 20 minutes. Let cool until barely warm. Serve or store in an airtight at room temperature for 3 days. Muffins can also be frozen in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Make the glaze: