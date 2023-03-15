Irish and Indigenous people both revitalizing languages after forced assimilation

Boozhoo ("hello" in Ojibwe) and miigwech ("thank you") for reading the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter.

With St. Patrick’s Day this week, I’m reminded of an event I wrote about a couple of years ago that celebrated both Irish and Indigenous heritages called “Anamchairde/Kindred Spirits.”

It was hosted by the Celtic Junction Arts Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and one of the featured performers was the Sullivan Squad of the Lac Courte Orellies Ojibwe Reservation in northern Wisconsin.

Tribal member Mike Sullivan, who is half Irish from his father’s side, performs traditional Ojibwe music with his four children.

He told me one similarity between the Ojibwe and Irish people nowadays is that both cultures are working to revitalize their traditional language after centuries of forced assimilation by dominant governments.

Past concerts can be viewed on the event’s Facebook page, Anamchairde/Kindred Spirits: A Concert Collaboration | Facebook, and samples of an album released by the Sullivan Squad can be listened to online at Sullivan Squad – Anangokaag – When the Stars are Out – Buffalo Jump Records.

Here’s part of my interview with Mike Sullivan:

Where did the inspiration to form the band come from? We don't really consider ourselves a band. We are pow wow and round dance singers. We travel to pow wows, round dances and other celebrations year-round. I started singing as a child and have always kept my kids close to the circle. My children have been singing for as long as they have been talking. A few years ago, we first used the name "Sullivan Squad" in a hand drum competition at a round dance in Minnesota. Since then, the name has stuck.

How is the music composed? What's that process like? We sing traditional music. Some of our songs have been passed down from generation to generation. Others we have composed. For us, songs are a spiritual gift; our belief is that we received them from divine entities. We don't ever sit down and "write" a song. Songs come to us. To be a singer is a gift for us, and some singers have the gift and responsibility of carrying the songs for our people.

What's it like performing with your family? We have a lot of fun. For me as the father, I am extremely proud of my kids. I am grateful that they have all picked up the tradition and enjoy singing with one another. We like to travel, meet new people and share a little bit about our way of life.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about my coverage of First Nations in Wisconsin, please feel free to email me at fvaisvilas@gannett.com. And if you like this newsletter, please invite a friend to subscribe to it.

About me

I'm Frank Vaisvilas, a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. You can reach me at 815-260-2262 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA.