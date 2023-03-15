Open in App
Bartlesville, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Water supply continues to dry up; residents urged to conserve

By Andy Dossett, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise,

3 days ago
Residents of Bartlesville are facing a dire situation as the city’s overall water supply level continues to decline due to drought conditions in Southeast Kansas.

The city has been running a public awareness campaign since December to increase conservation efforts, but the water supply level has dropped from 71% to 63.6%, while water use continues to remain typical for this time of year, according to Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen.

“We would consider the ‘critical’ point to be 50% or below,” said Lauritsen. “At that point, we would need to have implemented pretty drastic restrictions in order to make the water that is left last as long as possible.”

The City Council is expected to consider modifications to the Water Storage Ordinance and a resolution to enact emergency water rates during its upcoming April meeting. These measures could raise water rates, restrict outdoor watering and close city-owned swimming pools if the water supply continues to drop.

In addition, Sooner Park's new water slides − set to open Memorial Day weekend − may not open this year if water levels continue to drop.

“The best thing that could happen, of course, is for it to rain in southeast Kansas,” said Lauritsen. “Additionally, we anticipate having the Caney River Pumping Station back online by mid-April, so that could have an impact or at least slow the rate of decline.”

He urges residents to take shorter showers, install low-flow plumbing, turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving, never use the toilet as a wastebasket, run washing machines only when full, and reduce or stop outdoor watering.

“It is imperative that we all do what we can to save water now,” said Lauristen.

