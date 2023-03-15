3 Ways to Keep Your Money Safe During Market Uncertainty

When market conditions become less than ideal, it's important to take a look at your current finances and evaluate the safety of your assets. In the below video, Motley Fool contributor, Leila Kartforosh, shares how banks work, why banks fail, and how to protect your money during times of economic decline.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Leila Kartforosh is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.