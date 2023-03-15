Be MKE: St. Patrick's Day, MU seeded No. 2 and the city's first Chick-fil-A?

Who we are. Where we go. What we need to know.

While it may feel like St. Patrick's Day has already come and gone multiple times — first, with the Shamrock Shuffle, and last weekend, with the parade — the official holiday is actually Friday.

So, break out the green one more time.

If you're looking for some Top Corned Beef, this place on the southwest side is called just that. Former JS dining critic Carol Deptolla described it as "the kind of corned beef sandwich that I think about wistfully the next day."

Since we're in Brew City, of course we're gonna talk green beer. Here's where and how the kinds that hundreds of local bar-goers will be having is made. And if you're more of a hard seltzer person, there are places to get that green too.

And remember, free MCTS rides will be available on March 17 from 6 p.m. until end of service through the Miller Lite Free Rides program.

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Let’s talk business

Upscale Galleria. That's what's being planned for a 3,000-square-foot space just east of the dilapidated former Northridge Mall. It would feature a restaurant, event space and service industry training center, according to Milwaukee entrepreneur Ebony Walker, the concept's creator. The restaurant would serve up a diverse cuisine for breakfast, brunch and dinner. It would also have a full cocktail menu and live music. The space, 6800 W. Brown Deer Road, would offer a server and bartending program, as well as additional "reality-based" training in which students could potentially be hired at the galleria.

One of the city's biggest office towers could be converted into a high-end apartment building. The 35-story, 435,629-square-foot building at 100 E. Wisconsin Ave., would have around 350 units. The current tenants of 100 East, which is half full, include Gruber Law Offices LLC, Marcus Corp. and Wells Fargo Bank. The building is being sold to a group led by Klein Development Inc. and developer and investor John Vassallo. Renovations are expected to be completed by around summer 2026, according to Vassallo.

A new ice cream shop and bakery is soon opening in Milwaukee's Third Ward — but it's not for humans. It's for their four-legged, furry friends. Salty Paws Milwaukee — the Delaware-based franchise's first Wisconsin location — will serve up more than eight flavors of ice cream, as well as bakery, bones and toys for dogs. The business, 121 N. Jefferson Street, is planning to open March 18. Here's what to know about the biz, from its ice cream flavors and toppings to hours.

Out and about

One of the most popular Mexican bands of all time will be playing a concert to kick off Mexican Fiesta's 50th-anniversary celebration. Los Bukis will be playing the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 24, the day before Mexican Fiesta commences at Milwaukee World Festival's Maier Festival Park. The fest runs through Aug. 27. Tickets for the concert — which include Aug. 25 admission to Mexican Fiesta — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the box office (200 N. Harbor Drive) and ticketmaster.com, with presales beginning through Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It's not every day a Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor and singer comes to town. But on May 20, one will be. Billy Porter will perform at the Bradley Symphony Center as part of his spring tour promoting a new album, "Black Mona Lisa." Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com.

Skylight Music Theatre will be performing "Noises Off," considered one of the funniest farces of our era. But there was one problem the MUSIC theatre had: The production didn't have any songs in it. Here's what artistic director Michael Unger did about that. The show will run March 17-April 2 at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. Oh, and also, "The Song of Bernadette" — which Skylight planned to close its season with in May and June — has been replaced with the musical "SuperYou," which will run May 26-June 18. For tickets, visit skylightmusictheatre.org or call 414-291-7800.

Don’t go hangry

Plans to bring the city its first Chick-fil-A are in the works, based on plans filed with the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services. The proposed location is 2701 W. Morgan Avenue, which is the current home of south side staple Zebb's Family Restaurant. Prokopios (Peter) Liapis, the owner of Zebb's, said he's unfamiliar with the Chick-fil-A plans, and has no plans to close his restaurant. Loomis Centre, LLC, out of Northbrook, Illinois, is the owner of the building. "We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service," Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in an email statement. "We would very much like to have more restaurants in the Milwaukee area, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time."

Megawich. Sounds like a superhero ... but it’s actually going to be a new restaurant on Brady Street that will be open late-night. It'll serve up big sandwiches — up to 16 inches — burgers and shawarma, and will include halal, kosher and vegan options. While the restaurant will mainly focus on to-go, it will also offer limited seating inside, have a few delivery drivers for late night, and delivery via third-party platforms. The restaurant, 1426 E. Brady St., is aiming to open in mid-June.

A popular local food truck could be getting a permanent home. Heirloom MKE is looking to take over the Lazy Susan space, 2378 S. Howell Ave., according to a tavern license filed with the city. The restaurant would feature from-scratch elevated dishes, as well as crafted alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. The tavern license would need approval from the Common Council. Lazy Susan will be closing its doors on April 8, its nine-year anniversary. Heirloom plans to open as early as May, according to its license app.

Here are the talkers

A Milwaukee icon has died. Gordy the groundhog, who had been making the city's Groundhog Day predictions for years, was humanely euthanized earlier this month. The beloved Milwaukee County Zoo resident would have turned 5 in April. "All animal losses are difficult for Zoo staff who care for them; however, this is a significant loss for the Farm’s animal care team, as they worked very closely with Gordy from the time he first arrived," the zoo's statement said. Here's what Gordy meant to Milwaukeeans, including reporter Amy Schwabe, who had been covering him since he was a baby, and her family.

Marquette won the Big East championship in the last week of the regular season and the Big East tournament Saturday. And their dominance hasn't gone unnoticed. Marquette (28-6) has been seeded No. 2 in the East region for the NCAA Tournament. This is MU's highest seed since the NCAA began full tournament positioning in 1979. On Friday, the Golden Eagles will take on Vermont (23-10), seeded No. 15, in Columbus, Ohio, in the round of 64 of March Madness. Here's how college basketball writers are predicting Marquette will do in the tourney.

Be MKE,

Hannah

Like this newsletter? Share it with a friend. Was this sent to you? Sign up here.

To see what I'm up to around the city, follow me on Instagram @hannahhopekirby. Always keeping it pretty profesh over on Twitter @hannahhopekirby. Be MKE love or comments can be sent to hannah.kirby@jrn.com.