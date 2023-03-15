'In it to win it': What Mizzou women's basketball wants to prove in the WNIT

Robin Pingeton might've thought about it for a split second, that was all.

There was no time to reminisce ahead of Thursday's WNIT match-up with Illinois State, the program Pingeton coached from 2003 to 2010. She led the Redbirds to the WNIT semifinals twice and to the NCAA Tournament twice.

She remembered what it was like facing Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly, who gave Pingeton an assistant coaching job in Ames.

"There's some emotions in it," Pingeton said. "Honestly where I'm at right now, I don't care who we're playing. I'm just excited for the opportunity."

It's not the first time Pingeton has squared off against a familiar face. In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, she faced Lisa Bluder's Iowa Hawkeyes. Bluder coached Pingeton when she played at St. Ambrose.

Instead, Pingeton is focused on winning. She wants to be victorious in what could be the last game of the 2022-2023 season should MU lose to ISU.

To her, being victorious means playing at a high level. It doesn't matter what the outcome is in the end in a WNIT field that includes SEC teams as well as talented regular-season conference champions. Pingeton just doesn't want to see her team get outplayed.

"On that given night, that team was better than us and you can't do anything about it," Pingeton said. "But, we don't want it to be one of those where we self-imploded, that little voice of doubt crept in or 'here we go again.' I just want these guys to be able to go out, have fun, put a smile on their face. Play for the love of the game. Play for each other."

Proving that Missouri can be the better team is also what the players want to see. Haley Troup was emotional on Feb. 26 when the Tigers fell at home to Florida on Senior Day.

Now, those emotions have become determination.

"We can go out and prove that we're still the team that started 14-2," Troup said. "We're still the team that has a chip on our shoulder that can go out and beat anybody. I think our mindset is if we're in it, we're in it to win it."

It's been difficult for a team that knows it's better than what its record says on paper.

That chip on the Tigers' shoulder never faded. It was easy to see it when MU had its chances to win against the likes of Arkansas, Tennessee and Ole Miss. It just never came to fruition. A six-game losing streak, marred by injuries, late-game struggles and illnesses, was a massive blow to the team's confidence.

"It's not like we're the bottom dwellers, right?" Pingeton said. "We were probably three games away from being top five in the SEC. We're knocking on the door. We're right there, and we went through a stretch that just kind of took the wind out of our sails."

Pingeton noted what makes Illinois State difficult to defend. The Redbirds play inside-out, shoot the 3-pointer well and give opposing teams multiple defensive looks. The Missouri Valley Conference co-champions earned that title for a reason.

It still doesn't matter. Pingeton knows it'll be tough. If Illinois State has a better day, so be it.

She and the rest of the team want to prove they can play at that high level they know they can achieve.

"Let the chips fall where they may," Pingeton said. "But let's go out swinging and give it our very best shot."