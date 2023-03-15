Open in App
Hudson, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Umpire opportunities, mentoring, available through Hudson Kiwanis baseball

By Akron Beacon Journal,

3 days ago
Adult mentors are being added to the youth umpire program within Hudson Kiwanis baseball. Kids ages 11 through 18, including those who are seniors in high school, may be a part of the program, which often serves as the first job for the young people involved.

"We feel it is important to have several sets of eyes and ears as well as faces recognizable to our youth umpires available to help guide them throughout the summer," explained Alex Turcinov, who schedules and manages umpires for Hudson Kiwanis Baseball. "Our goal is to continue to improve the quality of umpiring at our games as well as the experience for everyone involved."

One of the goals of the mentor program is to have every youth umpire work at least one game while an adult mentor is on the field with them. This will allow the mentors to set an example for how umpires should carry themselves and afford the opportunity to talk through different game situations shortly after they happen.

This year training sessions for umpires will take place in April. The spring season for Hudson Kiwanis baseball runs from late April to early July. There are additional opportunities to umpire throughout the Tournament Season and Fall Ball, which combine to extend from July through early October. Umpires do not need to be available for the entire time period as scheduling is flexible.

Those interested in becoming a youth umpire may apply at http://www.hudsonkiwanis.com. Adults interested in becoming an umpire mentor can reach Turcinov by emailing umpiring-lead@hudsonkiwanis.com.

Registration is also underway to play in the 46th season of Hudson Kiwanis Baseball, which brings together hundreds of kids ages 5 to 18 along with volunteer coaches each summer. Details can be found at http://www.hudsonkiwanis.com.

