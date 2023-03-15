Year after Marshall Fire, air monitors coming down. What it means
By Jeff Anastasio,
3 days ago
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire which destroyed 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, smoke and debris lowered air quality for people living in the area. A year after the devastation, there are signs of progress.
”In the year that it's been up, we've seen very few instances of concerning air quality that we can attribute to the wildfire.”
For months, residents have been able to track air quality in the burn area through the county’s website.
A big reason the monitors are coming down is because of funding, according to Hayes. Residents can sign up for air quality alerts here.
