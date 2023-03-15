From washing clothes to holiday gifts, Jackson woman devoted to giving back

THIS STORY IS PART OF OUR REMARKABLE WOMEN SERIES, WHICH AIRS EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 6 PM

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – One woman in Jackson is finding purpose by giving back to her community.

The words “together we can make a difference,” are stitched across the sweater of Wendy Wight.

For her, it’s more than a motto, it’s a calling for a community to come together.

“It is so not about Wendy Wight it is just about people that God brings to the table and everybody can do something,” said Wight.

That something takes place every month right at the Mini Maxi Coin Laundry in Jackson.

Her mission? To help wash the clothes of people in need for free.

“A lot of the folks that need laundry service don’t have a way to do their laundry in their home, and so we also have a wonderful volunteer group that likes this project, and so they will go into people’s homes and get them and their laundry and bring them right here,” said Wight.

She’s been doing this for nearly two decades with dozens of volunteers coming on board to help.

Diane Tracy says Wight’s love to help people has no end.

“She’s always available for help,” Tracy said. “One lady called at 3 a.m. this morning wanting her laundry done. She’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

But for Wight, her journey to give back started after a dark season in her life almost 20 years ago.

She had just been laid off. Then, she says God spoke to her.

“I don’t have to worry about what I don’t have, just do all that I can with what I do have.”

What she had was a willingness to love others. A simple action that she says helped this organization grow to where it is today.

“If I was missing any of those pieces, the painful parts or the good parts, I wouldn’t have been able to do what I’m doing now,” said Wight.

It’s a passion that extends further than she could have ever imagined.

Last holiday season, she helped give thousands of families Christmas gifts through what’s known as the Priceless Gift Store.

“We got to serve 3,050 kiddos and the really cool part was that we had 1,314 signatures on our volunteer book,” said Wight.

Wight says being named a Remarkable Woman is humbling and a bit embarrassing.

She doesn’t want this to be about her, but more about all the people coming together to take care of people when they need it most.

“Abundant life is figuring out what you can do to be of service to people in your community and to the person next to you that might be hurting,” said Wight. “And it’s so much more fun to give than it is to receive. I mean, the happiest people that I know are the people that volunteer with us because it just gives life so much purpose.”

A purpose she knows will continue to make an impact.

“Extend that love to absolutely everybody breathing and let them know that they are so invited into this family.”

