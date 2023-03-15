Open in App
KRON4 News

Bay Area schools closed Wednesday due to power outages

By Miabelle Salzano,

3 days ago

(KRON) — Thousands woke up in the dark Wednesday morning as widespread power outages dimmed the Bay Area following another storm. High winds and downed trees and branches took out several power lines around the Bay Area.

Several school districts cancelled classes Wednesday due to widespread power outages. Students and teachers should not come to school at the following schools:

Campbell :

Cupertino :

  • Monta Vista High School: school is closed March 15
  • Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed
  • Miller Middle
  • Hyde Middle
  • Kennedy Middle
  • Collins Elementary
  • De Vargas Elementary
  • Dilworth Elementary
  • Eaton Elementary
  • Faria Elementary
  • Garden Gate Elementary
  • Lincoln Elementary
  • McAuliffe Elementary
  • Montclaire Elementary
  • Muir Elementary
  • Murdock-Portal Elementary
  • Nimitz Elementary
  • Stocklmeir Elementary

Cupertino High School and Homestead High School remain open.

Sunnyvale :

  • Fremont High School: school is closed March 15
  • Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): school is closed March 15

San Jose :

  • Lynbrook High School: school is closed March 15

There is no definitive estimated time the power will be restored.

The Fremont Unified School District announced in a tweet that all schools in that district currently have power and are open for normal operations.

