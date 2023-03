NFL free agency is upon us and the Dallas Cowboys have made several big moves.

But none bigger than the imminent release of Ezekiel Elliott as reported by the Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr .

Elliott burst onto the scene with the Cowboys in 2016, garnering the first of his three Pro Bowl selections and two NFL All-Pro selections. Elliott’s immediate success and personality made him a fan favorite during his time with the Cowboys.

Fans and pundits on social media reacted to Elliott’s upcoming release.