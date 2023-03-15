Ezekiel Elliott had the same fate as Dallas Cowboys greats Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith

It’s a ritual with the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony Dorsett ... Emmitt Smith ... now Ezekiel Elliott.

Each became stars wearing the Cowboys uniform.

They are ranked 1-3 on the Cowboys’ all-time rushing list.

With the Cowboys’ release of Elliott on Wednesday , the trio have something else in common. Elliott is likely to end his NFL career with another team. Just like Dorsett and Smith.

Dorsett was first. He spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys (1977-87), setting the franchise’s rushing record with 12,036 yards. The Cowboys traded him to the Denver Broncos on June 2, 1988 for a fifth-round draft choice.

He played just one season with the Broncos, rushing for 703 yards, finishing his career with 12,739 yards in 12 seasons.

Smith was next. The NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards, Smith gained a franchise-record 17,162 yards in 13 seasons with the Cowboys (1990-2002). However, when Bill Parcells became the head coach after the 2002 season, he released Smith on Feb. 26, 2003.

Smith signed with the Arizona Cardinals where he played two seasons. He added to the NFL record with 1,193 more rushing yards. He retired after the 2004 season.

Now it’s Elliott’s turn. His tenure with the Cowboys was shorter than the other two great running backs. He spent seven years (2016-22) with the Cowboys, rushing for 8,262 yards.

Where will he go next? Certainly, some NFL team will offer him an opportunity. In a pass-happy wide-open league, it’s a much different NFL than the eras that Dorsett and Smith played in. But, Elliott will certainly get a chance.

