Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Ezekiel Elliott had the same fate as Dallas Cowboys greats Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith

By David Ammenheuser,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KW3l_0lJkiqYl00

It’s a ritual with the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony Dorsett ... Emmitt Smith ... now Ezekiel Elliott.

Each became stars wearing the Cowboys uniform.

They are ranked 1-3 on the Cowboys’ all-time rushing list.

With the Cowboys’ release of Elliott on Wednesday , the trio have something else in common. Elliott is likely to end his NFL career with another team. Just like Dorsett and Smith.

Dorsett was first. He spent 11 seasons with the Cowboys (1977-87), setting the franchise’s rushing record with 12,036 yards. The Cowboys traded him to the Denver Broncos on June 2, 1988 for a fifth-round draft choice.

He played just one season with the Broncos, rushing for 703 yards, finishing his career with 12,739 yards in 12 seasons.

Smith was next. The NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards, Smith gained a franchise-record 17,162 yards in 13 seasons with the Cowboys (1990-2002). However, when Bill Parcells became the head coach after the 2002 season, he released Smith on Feb. 26, 2003.

Smith signed with the Arizona Cardinals where he played two seasons. He added to the NFL record with 1,193 more rushing yards. He retired after the 2004 season.

Now it’s Elliott’s turn. His tenure with the Cowboys was shorter than the other two great running backs. He spent seven years (2016-22) with the Cowboys, rushing for 8,262 yards.

Where will he go next? Certainly, some NFL team will offer him an opportunity. In a pass-happy wide-open league, it’s a much different NFL than the eras that Dorsett and Smith played in. But, Elliott will certainly get a chance.

Ezekiel Elliott officially done in Dallas. Cowboys part ways with 2-time rushing champ

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Watch: Former Dallas Cowboy Michael Irvin’s interaction with Marriott employee on Feb. 5
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: “His commitment and passion for winning is selfless”
Dallas, TX3 days ago
‘No love’: Emmitt Smith blasts Cowboys for Ezekiel Elliott release
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX8 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Cowboys News
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Source: Cowboys ‘Monitoring’ Bobby Wagner Signing: Where’s He Rank?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers trade package: Here's the deal the Jets and Packers should agree on for star QB
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Former NFL running back slams coach for ruining career
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Cowboys reportedly in talks with three-time Pro Bowl WR
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Mesquite woman helps solve part of the JFK photo mystery
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Bengals starter could be traded ‘very soon’
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife says she has Michael Jordan's blessing to date son
Chicago, IL17 days ago
Dallas Cowboys get Dak Prescott insurance, QB Cooper Rush returns for 2 years, $6M
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys Reportedly Re-Signing Quarterback Cooper Rush
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy