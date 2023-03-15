Open in App
Josh McDaniels Gets Roasted by Robert Griffin III and Wife of Darren Waller, WNBA Star Kelsey Plum

By Suzanne Halliburton,

3 days ago

Such a ground-breaking month when it comes to life moments. Darren Waller married the love of his life, Kelsey Plum. Then Raiders coach Josh McDaniels traded the big tight end to the New York Giants .

That means Darren Waller and Kelsey Plum, a star guard for the WNBA’s Vegas Aces, will start their married life as a long-distance couple. For both, there will be lots of roundtrips between LAS-EWR-LAS.

And there were several people who called out Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for ruining the romance, especially considering Waller wed a woman so entrenched in the Vegas community. Plum helped lead the Aces to the WNBA title. She’s one of the most high-profile women’s basketball players in the country after breaking the NCAA record for most points scored in a career.

News broke Tuesday about the trade, with Waller headed to NYC in exchange for the 100th overall pick in next month’s NFL draft.

ESPN analyst and former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III dinged McDaniels for the very unromantic trade. RG3 wrote: “Darren Waller JUST GOT MARRIED to Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces and Josh McDaniels’ wedding present was to trade him to the New York Giants. McDaniels is NOT a romantic.

Darren Waller, Kelsey Plum Were Mad at McDaniels for Spoiling Wedding Announcement

The couple wasn’t that thrilled with McDaniels, even before the trade. It seems McDaniels let it slip in front of a group of reporters that Waller was getting married to girlfriend, Plum. When McDaniels traded her husband, Plum quote tweeted RG3. She added “Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol.”

But the couple shared photos to Instagram of their wedding. They make a beautiful couple, don’t you think?

Maxx Crosby, a Raiders defensive end, also got married to his long-time girlfriend the same weekend. But McDaniels didn’t mess with Crosby’s honeymoon by trading him.

Here’s another look from the Darren Waller-Kelsey Plum wedding ceremony.

Although the couple blames McDaniels for spoiling their wedding announcement, it had been public record since they applied for a marriage license on Jan. 22. Plus, theknot.com, an online bridal site, listed details of the wedding.

Last September, Waller agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $51 million. The deal made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. He spent more than a month on injured reserve later in the season.

Meanwhile, Plum starred for the Aces as they won the WNBA finals. She averaged 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. Back in 2017, the Aces, then known as the San Antonio Stars, selected her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft.

