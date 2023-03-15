‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Hope and Liam Need to Concentrate on Beth, Not Douglas

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are a famous couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Nicknamed Lope by devoted fans, the duo is considered perfect and can do no wrong. However, Hope and Liam’s parenting skills are coming into question.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

How many kids do Hope Logan and Liam Spencer have on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Hope and Liam are touted as The Bold and the Beautiful‘s next super couple. Their love story began 13 years ago, and they’ve endured many challenges to be together. Hope and Liam finally got their happy ending when they married and became a blended family.

The couple has a daughter Beth Spencer (Jordyn Lynn Ariza), born in January 2019, according to Fandom.com. Liam also has a daughter Kelly Spencer (Sophia Paras McKinlay), with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Kelly was born seven months before her half-sister Beth.

Hope and Liam’s family has grown to include Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Douglas is Liam’s cousin and Hope’s stepson. Hope adopted Douglas during her brief marriage to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although the couple has other kids, Douglas is always their main priority.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans are curious about Beth Spencer

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful children, Beth endured drama from birth. Beth was switched at birth by Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and raised by Steffy for the first few months of her life. Hope and Liam believed Beth died at birth and grieved their loss. However, they were overjoyed to learn she was still alive, and they reunited with their daughter.

Since Beth is Lope’s pride and joy, one would think she’d be more of a focus. Yet, Hope and Liam are rarely seen with their daughter. Now and then, she’s mentioned as being on a playdate or missing Douglas while he’s away. But most of Hope and Liam’s time is centered around Douglas.

Hope and Liam have been in a never-ending custody battle with Thomas over Douglas for the past four years. While Hope loves Douglas and wants to be his mother, many fans feel she’s neglecting Beth. On a Twitter thread, viewers suggested its time Hope concentrated more on Beth.

“How about Hope says eff you and HFTF, quits, and goes to spend more quality time with Beth,” suggested one user.

“Where is Beth? Why don’t we see her?” asked another commenter.

“Liam is right again! Hope have an ice cream day with Beth. Work from home,” another fan suggested.

Will Hope Logan lose Beth and Liam Spencer?

Douglas continues to be a prop to forever connect Thomas to Hope and Liam. With Douglas moving back in with the couple and Thomas working at Forrester Creations, Lope’s marriage will be tested. Liam isn’t happy about his wife working with Thomas and is forcing her to make a decision. It’s either him or her career.

Hope loves Liam, but her fashion line is also important. Although she remains suspicious of Thomas, she will give him another chance. But Hope’s decision won’t go over well with Liam.

Liam won’t sit around while Thomas wreaks havoc with his marriage again. Since Hope ignored his first request, Liam’s pulling out another card. If Hope doesn’t fire Thomas, he’ll take Beth and leave.

Hope will be in a tough predicament. She and Thomas are finally making peace for Douglas’ sake, but Liam threatens it. Although she doesn’t want to destroy Thomas’ career, she also doesn’t want to lose Liam and her daughter.