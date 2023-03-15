Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

City of Rochester to hold Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises conference

By Brennan Somers,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYZNt_0lJkgLqq00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very important event coming up next week is the City of Rochester’s inaugural Upstate MWBE Conference running from March 22 through 24.

The goal is to help minority and women business owners learn how they can compete for government contracts.

We had organizer Constance Mitchell-Jefferson from the city on as a News 8 at Sunrise guest to highlight some of the obstacles these businesses are facing and what they can get out of the conference to help them succeed.

You can learn more about signing up and what’s in store for the MWBE conference here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
RIT kicks off ‘FIRST Robotics’ regional competition
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
Drug Recognition Experts part of STOP-DWI weekend
Rochester, NY22 hours ago
Honeoye Falls landscaping business recognized as NY Small Business Persons of the Year
Honeoye Falls, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Women Empowering Women’ conference returns to Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
NY Senate calls for new tax credit for parents of kids 3 and under
Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Highland Hospital holds annual gala fundraiser
Rochester, NY7 hours ago
Two Western NY women reflect on time in FBI
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Local banks respond to Silicon Valley Bank collapse, bankruptcy filing
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Uncovering Rochester’s Irish connections
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Greenlight expansion could bring high-speed internet to 12,000 more Rochester households
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Three sentenced for Handy Street murder in Rochester
Rochester, NY1 day ago
‘Community Treasure’ Ruby Lockhart honored for service, advocacy and bravery
Rochester, NY1 day ago
TV host Jimmy Fallon spends St. Patrick's Day in Fairport
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
NY Department of Health announces new COVID guidelines for nursing home visitors
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Knighthawks and Veterans Outreach Center hosting Military Salute Sunday
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Local medical students learn their place of residency on Match Day
Rochester, NY1 day ago
McGinnity’s in Rochester for sale
Rochester, NY2 days ago
HEAP emergency assistance program extended for customers, RG&E reminds
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Rochester Golf Expo tees off at Bill Gray’s Iceplex
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
Akimbo to reopen in Neighborhood of the Arts
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Funeral announced for LGBTQ+ activist Michael Gamilla
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Inside the struggle over Code Blue
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Hundreds of local high schoolers attend Golden Citizenship Conference
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Emergency food distribution available to those affected by cuts to SNAP benefits
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Walworth Town Supervisor reports $15,000 of taxpayer funds missing in finance discrepancy
Walworth, NY20 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Carjacking arrest, Willow Center funding
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Rochester woman pleads guilty to making internet threats and firearm possession
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Funeral arrangements announced for victim in Main Street Armory crowd surge
Rochester, NY3 days ago
Rochester native to compete on JEOPARDY! Friday
Rochester, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy