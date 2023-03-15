City of Rochester to hold Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A very important event coming up next week is the City of Rochester’s inaugural Upstate MWBE Conference running from March 22 through 24.

The goal is to help minority and women business owners learn how they can compete for government contracts.

We had organizer Constance Mitchell-Jefferson from the city on as a News 8 at Sunrise guest to highlight some of the obstacles these businesses are facing and what they can get out of the conference to help them succeed.

You can learn more about signing up and what's in store for the MWBE conference

