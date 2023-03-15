Open in App
Muncie, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Star Press

'Persons of interest' questioned in fatal hit-and-run northwest of Muncie

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Dd7S_0lJkeraK00

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatality stemming from a hit-and-run incident northwest of Muncie.

According to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley, a man's body was found along Delaware County Road 600-W, between County Road 500-N and Ind. 28. Delaware County emergency dispatchers said the first related call was received shortly after 8 a.m.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene later identified the victim as 40-year-old Joe Andrew Herron Jr., believed to be from North Carolina.

Stanley said Wednesday morning initial indications were Herron — who was walking along County Road 600-W wearing "darker colored clothes" — might have been struck by a southbound vehicle that fled from the scene. That vehicle would likely have damage "to its front passenger side and (be) missing a side-view mirror," the chief deputy said.

Later in the day, the chief deputy said investigators had found the vehicle involved in the incident, which was being processed by the sheriff's department's crime scene unit.

"Persons of interest," meanwhile, were being questioned by detectives.

"We do not believe this was an intentional incident," said Stanley, adding that evidence in the case would be forwarded to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office for a determination of what charges might be filed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'Persons of interest' questioned in fatal hit-and-run northwest of Muncie

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 suspects charged in Kokomo woman's deadly overdose
Kokomo, IN1 day ago
1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Saturday Morning Crash
Huntington, IN11 hours ago
2 deaths being investigated in Delaware County
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Muncie man fatally shot Wednesday was son of 2018 slaying victim
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Indiana authorities searching for missing 14-year-old
Eaton, IN1 day ago
Hundreds of volunteers join together in search of missing 14-year-old Eaton boy
Eaton, IN17 hours ago
Anderson man arrested by Muncie police after chase, standoff; Firearms and drugs found in home
Anderson, IN2 days ago
2 arrested after overdose death in Kokomo; 600+ fentanyl pills found
Kokomo, IN1 day ago
Man found dead in field after Delaware County hit-and-run crash
Muncie, IN3 days ago
Police are still investigating the disappearance of Avon woman 4 years later
Avon, IN3 days ago
Person found shot on northeast side, police say
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Arrest Made in January Homicide
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Car, party bus crash in Miami Co., hospitalizing at least 1
Covington, OH1 day ago
RPD SEARCHES FOR HOMELESS MAN
Richmond, IN2 days ago
10 arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas
Greenville, IN2 days ago
Court docs: Intoxicated Muncie mother locked herself out of home with children sleeping inside
Muncie, IN3 days ago
Police investigate overnight shooting on Indy’s southwest side
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man plans to sue Greensburg Police, alleging excessive force
Greensburg, IN2 days ago
Boone County resident drives car into pond, rescued by fire crew
Lebanon, IN1 day ago
Near south side business asks for help IDing subjects who broke in and stole candy
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man found dead inside Muncie duplex after shots reported nearby
Muncie, IN3 days ago
Reckless driver in 2020 fatal accident gets suspended sentence with family’s consent
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Victim’s family disappointed by criminal charges following deadly shooting at Castleton Square Mall
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Coroner: Decatur man dies after being wedged between tire, pavement
Decatur, IN2 days ago
CPD suspects he is a burglar. We suspect you can identify him.
Carmel, IN4 days ago
Burglars caught on camera in Carmel
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Fire breaks out at vacant Steak ‘n Shake on the northwest side
Indianapolis, IN13 hours ago
‘My mommy’s an angel in heaven’: family anxiously awaits trial as loved one’s 2-year ‘angelversary’ looms
Decatur, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy