Which is the best local sports bar for March Madness in the Triangle? Vote now.

It takes more than a TV to make a great sports bar.

The best of them feel like some incredible combination of being at the game and being in your living room, drinks and snacks within arms reach.

There’s the collective pain and joy of every jump shot and every penalty, plus the deep fried comfort of onion rings and buffalo wings. There’s a culture and community to sports bars that seems to extend from the games themselves, stitching together generations of fandom and passion around a team and a game and the hope of sharing something timeless.

Also beer. There’s lots of cold beer.

The News & Observer has compiled 32 of the area’s most beloved and passionate sports bars for the Triangle Sports Bar Bracket. Now voters can help decide the very best local sports bar, narrowing our list of 32 down to 16 in the first round.

First round voting ends at noon on Friday, March 17, with Round 2 starting that day at 2 p.m.

Our full list of the top 32 sports bars can be found below the ballot.

3905 Western Blvd., Raleigh. 919-851-0473 or amedeosrestaurant.com

There isn’t a building in Raleigh that cares more about N.C. State sports than this Italian restaurant opened by former Wolfpack football player Amedeo DeAngelis. The walls are adorned with treasures from Wolfpack heydays and each barstool is cursed with the hope that the next heyday is right around the corner.

1235 Hurricane Alley Way, Raleigh. 919-851-6203 or backyardbistro.com

Primarily known as a Carolina Hurricanes bar — maybe THE Canes bar — Backyard Bistro is located across the street from PNC Arena, but is almost like being inside at a home game.

2501 University Dr., Durham. 919-748-3499 or thebootroomdurham.com

You know a bar loves sports when it takes its name from the odorous room where cleats are kept. The Boot Room mostly cares about soccer, but paired with its next door sister space Beer Study, any great game is paired with even better beer.

1725 Carpenter Fletcher Rd., Suite 108, Durham. 919-806-1441 or braliesbar.com

4707 Hillsborough Rd., Durham. 919-294-9669

Two locations on opposite sides of Durham, Bralie’s is the kind of dark sports bar filled with dart boards and pool tables and lit by the row of TV screens behind a well-loved bar.

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 919-829-3666 or brickhouse-nc.com

This massive bar in the NC State atmosphere has nearly a dozen giant projector TVs, rows of craft beer on draft and an allegiance for New England Patriots football, if that’s your thing.

427 W. Main St. Durham. 919-682-3061 or bullmccabesirishpub.com

The back porch at Bull McCabe’s is lined with TVs so that even the picnic tables on the giant downtown Durham lawn can catch a glimpse of the games. For notable matchups, this Irish bar, where the Guinness comes in 20 ounce servings, pulls down a large projection screen.

Five locations in Raleigh, Garner, Wake Forest and Cary. buffbrothers.com

Known for some of the Triangle’s top wings, this local chain has five locations throughout the Triangle and sightlines for countless TVs.

Seven locations in the Triangle, including Raleigh, Wake Forest, Durham, Cary, Brier Creek. carolinaalehouse.com

One of North Carolina’s most recognized sports bar names, Carolina Ale House backs it up with more than a half dozen popular locations in the Triangle. Perhaps the most famous is the upstairs Glenwood Ave. location, which seems like it never ends, while also offering a sunny view of Raleigh’s busiest nightlife districts.

6101 NC Hwy 42 West, Garner. 919-659-5500 or clevelanddrafthouse.com

461 Shotwell Rd., Clayton.

1420 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina.

This trio of bars in Western Wake and Johnston counties has one of the largest beer selections in the Triangle, offering something for the craft beer fan who can’t miss a game.

126 N. West St., Raleigh. 919-307-8335 or cloudsbrewing.com

905 W. Main St., Suite 22, Durham. 919-251-8096

Cavernous and sprawling, Clouds is the kind of bar that can contain multitudes of allegiances rather than everyone inside rooting for the same thing. Find your corner and your people and yell or cry together.

754 9th St., Durham. 919-416-8800 or dainsplace.bar

Driving by Dain’s Place it becomes quickly clear it’s the kind of bar you want to spend time in. On its busiest nights and afternoon, regulars spill out onto the sidewalk, but there’s always a clear angle to a TV, the universe’s premier tater tots and popular burgers.

904 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-0228 or devinesdurham.com

Tried and true Duke bars are rare, even in Durham, but Devine’s has been the torch bearer for Blue Devils fandamonium since before the first national championship banner was hung in Cameron.

175 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-537-8230 or fourcornersgrille.com

This Chapel Hill spot isn’t as old as its reputation, but is a tribute to UNC lore, taking its name from an offensive play made famous by one of the greatest coaches to ever live.

112 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-7939 or hesnotherenc.com

He’s Not is not the kind of bar with TVs in every direction, beaming every game from every angle, but it is the bar people want to be at when it counts.

508 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-968-4671 or italianpizzeria3.com

The greatest sports bars feel like extensions of the arenas and stadiums themselves. IP3 isn’t a bar, but any major sporting event from UNC in a national championship to the final of the World Cup, the dining room is packed and electric.

110 E. Hargett St., Raleigh. 919-838-6633 or thebridgedtr.com

Best known as downtown Raleigh top soccer bar, London Bridge took the World Cup so seriously it opened up for 5 a.m. games.

2426 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. 984-200-0526 or mitchstavernraleigh.com

This historic Raleigh bar spent the pandemic closed, sorely missed by its legions of fans. Now it’s back and under new owners looking to carry on its torch and legacy for another five decades. Mitch’s is best known as the liveliest bar in the movie Bull Durham, but locals know the prices and vibe are right and it’s easy to feel like a regular.

522 St. Marys St., Raleigh. 919-900-8273 or mywaytavern.com

301 W. Center St., Holly Springs. 919-285-2412

This runner-up for best wings in the Triangle has a lot more to offer than flats and drums. Opened more than a decade ago in Holly Springs, look for ambitious pub food and TVs on top of TVs.

5420 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. 919-251-9794 or namudurham.com

This will be a refreshing experience for many sports fans, serving a menu of Korean drinking food, like ramen spiced fried chicken, in a spacious indoor beer hall with picnic tables, a wall of TVs and bar games.

301 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. 919-377-2344 or neighborhoodbararcade.com

Five years in, Neighborhood Sports Bar has built a following for fight fans, but is a destination for all sports. It’s the games set this Cary sports bar apart, including soccer pool and outdoor table tennis.

105 Oberlin Rd., Raleigh. 919-755-9589 or playersretreat.com

Every city has that one bar that seems as if it was chiseled out of stone when they built the rest of the buildings. The PR is that bar in Raleigh, standing today more than 70 years after opening, a nationally famous sports bar and an NC State institution

837 Bass Pro Ln., Cary. 919-678-1088 or rallypointsportgrill.com

Tucked in a Cary strip mall, RallyPoint’s back patio is where you want to be, built up like a backyard with TVs under the covered porch. The menu is more ambitious than most pub food, including a menu of craft cocktails, but the tots and burgers can’t miss.

2235 Avent Ferry Rd., Raleigh. 919-755-3880 or sammystapgrill.com

Located in the middle of Wolfpack land, Sammy’s has been around for two decades and today looks better than ever. Built like a lodge and stuffed with TVs and neon, Sammy’s has garage door windows that can be rolled up, turning its dining room into a breezy patio.

5800 Duraleigh Rd., Raleigh. 919-783-5448 or sharkysnc.com

Around since the early 90s, Sharky’s has a culture and community devoted to sports, specifically the New Orleans Saints. There aren’t too many other sports bars serving a respectable gumbo.

301 Fenton Gateway Dr., Cary. sportsandsocial.com/cary

This new giant entertainment space in Cary has kind of established a new level for sports bars, built with the largest screen in the Triangle, it seems to be an immersive March Madness experience.

107 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-903-9566 or supdogs.com

Even among the historic bars on Franklin Street, Sup Dogs feels like it’s part of the beating heart of Carolina fandom. Getting a stool for a big game has meant camping out on the sidewalk, but sadly, UNC fans are already looking to next season.

280 S. Mangum St., Durham. 919-804-0764 or tobaccoroadsportscafe.com

505 W. Jones St., Raleigh. 919-737-2022

Named for the mythic connection between two great basketball schools, Tobacco Road has some of the largest projection screens in the Triangle, and the whole dining room is oriented to whatever game matters at the moment.

100 E. Franklin St., #300, Chapel Hill. 919-929-8676 or thetopofthehill.com

In the Carolina sports sphere, there’s Kenan Stadium and the Dean Dome, and then Top of the Hill. Barstools here are prized and coveted, the TVs numerous and the beer always fresh.

428 Daniels St., Raleigh. 919-833-1373 or villagedrafthouse.com

This 20-year-old bar in the Village District has a dozen large sports-centric TVs and 100 beers on tap.

1625 N. Main St., Suite 109, Fuquay-Varina. 919-762-0962 or winginitbarandgrille.com

Unsurprisingly, it’s the wings that most people pair with the game at this Southern Wake sports bar, coming in 20 different flavors, including some you won’t see anywhere else, like spicy raspberry.

113 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-932-0134 or thewnp.com

The line between sports bar and neighborhood local can be thin sometimes. The Wooden Nickel doesn’t seem to put its effort into being a sports bar, it seems to care more about beer and wings, yet people continue to seek it out for major games.

205 Wolf St., Raleigh. 919-833-3000 or woodysportstavern.com

8322 Chapel Hill Rd., Cary. 919-380-7737

3107 Grace Park Dr., Morrisville. 919-650-3177

The indoors are mostly lit by TV screens and neon signs at this trio of popular Triangle bars. Woody’s is famous for its wings but the more impressive feat is making a large sports bar feel close-knit.