Louise Thompson hits back at critics as she discusses the 'torture' of her PTSD and anxiety

The condition causes scar tissue to form and build up inside your uterus, it is unknown if her recent admission was from complications from the surgery.
In her first post on Instagram since her hospital stay, she detailed: 'I'm not going to let this hold me back. I've learnt a lot from the last year and I feel in a much sounder headspace than last year so fingers crossed.
'I'm a bit scared to leave the house (or sometimes even stand up) so slowly slowly and I will have lots of time bored at home so pop me a message.???
'I have to say, I am one damn strong cookie. And I have to hold on to the fact that our bodies are remarkable and can heal from such extraordinarily brutal things. I can and I will heal from this'.
'From feeling all my limbs go cold as my blood tries to protect my vital organs, to shutting off my entire pain response as I had 4x canulas jabbed into my arms at the same time in Rhesus, wow, what a trip.?????
'Thanks doctors + medicine and those dedicated to those improving medicine and science'y stuff for keeping me alive ????
A haemorrhage is medically defined as a loss of blood from damaged blood vessels, and they can be both internal and external.
It can occur in nearly any part of the body, and if it is unable to be controlled, or caused by a serious injury, it may require surgery.
Taking to Instagram to share an update on the Made In Chelsea star, Ryan explained that he and Louise were forced to cancel their holiday to St Lucia after she required emergency surgery and 'close monitoring.'
