Circleville, OH
Circleville Herald

How much do City of Circleville officials earn?

By By Miles Layton Editor,

3 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE – Sunshine Week raises awareness of the importance of open government, so the Circleville Herald filed a Public Records Request with the City Auditor’s Office to learn more about the salaries paid to the city’s officials.

Sunshine Week takes place between March 12 to 18 and coincides with National Freedom of Information Day – which is today, March 16. The federal Freedom of Information Act into was signed into law in 1966.

On July 4, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the FOIA into law without a public event. Still, he released a signing statement that did say, “I sign this measure with a deep sense of pride that the United States is an open society.”

Circleville Herald filed a Public Records Request seeking Circleville’s city officials’ salary information Monday with city Auditor Mark Bidwell. When city officials received a pay increase in January, the raises ranged from 3-5 percent.

Less than an hour after the Circleville Herald filed its Public Records Request, Bidwell responded with this information:

Mayor – $53,000.00

Seven Council Members — $6,385.00

Council President — $7,023.00

Council Clerk — $5,000 + $17.01 hourly. Usually only works 10-20 hrs/wk

Treasurer — $6,238.00

Auditor — $64,492.00

Law Director — $56,607.00

Police Chief – $93,380.04

Fire Chief – $89,774.88

Municipal Court Judge – $63,249.94

Director of Public Service — $88,315.24

