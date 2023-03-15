Bachelor producers ‘set up’ Charity Lawson to be next Bachelorette and ‘convinced Zach Shallcross to keep her on show’

However, she was able to finally have her date the following week in Estonia, where she and Zach explored the country's capital and enjoyed a private dinner at the stunning 18th-century Kadriorg Palace.
'THE HARDEST DECISION'
Finally, Charity's hometown date was filled with uncontrollable tears of joy when the Anaheim Hills, California, native met her family in Georgia.
But, at the end of Monday night's episode, was sent home.
As she cried on the bench before saying goodbye, Zach told her: "I hope you know from my heart this is the hardest decision I've had to make.
"I want you to know it wasn't till right before this and I might be making the wrong decision."
In her confessional, she told cameras: "Sometimes that's the way life goes and it sucks. But it means I'm one step closer to finding who I need to be with."
"Probably it's in the best interest of the lead to not have an overnight, honestly, or be intimate with any of the people just from what I've seen from the past and what I've experienced... jealousy and not being able to control things," Pilot Pete confessed.
However, the reality star added that since the lead is focused on building relationships on the show, it's only "natural" to become intimate.
Peter shared: "You get to the point where you're very close with someone and you have a lot of feelings. It's natural to want to express [those feelings] and take that relationship to the next level with that. So, you know, to each their own."
Comments / 0