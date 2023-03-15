Open in App
Semmes, AL
Faith Academy teacher, coach accused of having sexual contact with student: Mobile Co. Sheriff

By Jeremy JonesBrett Greenberg,

3 days ago

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) : The Semmes Police Department said they received the initial call at 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. SPD located the girl at the roadway entrance to Walmart on Moffett Road.

The girl’s parents contact SPD first, not Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

SPD then contacted MCSO for their detectives, since this is a matter for the Child Advocacy Center.

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) : Jonathan Sauers is a teacher and boy’s soccer coach at Faith Academy. Sauers has also coached a youth soccer club team called “Mobile United.”

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) : Lt. Mark Bailey provided additional details in reference to the arrest.

Bailey said MCSO received a call from the parents of a 16-year-old female student of concerns about a sexual act. Deputies went to the home and the female told them she had been engaged in a sexual act with Jonathan Sauers.

Bailey confirmed the female was one of the students with Sauers. According to Bailey, the female student told her parents she was going to the Semmes Walmart to pick up school supplies Monday night, but her parents grew concerned because an hour and a half had passed without her returning. The parents went to the Walmart parking lot and located her car, but could not find her after searching the Walmart. A deputy then located the student walking down Moffett Road.

Prosecutors seek death penalty for three defendants in slaying of Auburn teen

Bailey said this was not the first encounter and this had been going on for several months.

Bailey said Sauers is a teacher and a coach.

“This is a very heinous crime,” said Bailey. “We take these accusations, these crimes very seriously.”

A bond hearing is schedule for tomorrow.

Jonathan Sauers taken to Metro Jail on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they charged a teacher with two sex crimes Tuesday.

Jonathan Sauers is being charged with School employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19 years and School employee engaging in sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years.

According to the release, Sauers is a teacher at a local private school. The school name will be released later as the MCSO is giving the “principal time to notify his staff.”

Lt. Mark Bailey will hold a news conference following Sauers’ arrest. WKRG has a team on scene and will provide updates as we learn more.

