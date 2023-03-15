Norfolk International Airport reports busiest February in history

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk International Airport has reported its busiest February in the airport’s history.

ORF reported a 13.5 percent increase in passenger activity in February 2023 with 263,669 passengers. In comparison, the airport’s passenger count in February 2022 was 232,207.

The airport also reports that the January to February 2023 passenger count increased by 18.8 percent with 538,112 passengers.

When it comes to cargo, ORF shipped 4,751,089 pounds in and out of the airport last month, which is a three percent increase from February 2022.

