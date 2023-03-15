Open in App
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: Iditarod co-founder's grandson Ryan Redington scores dream win in dog race

By Paul Klee,

3 days ago
Ryan Redington mushes down Front Street to win the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Nome, Alaska. Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 and is known as the “Father of the Iditarod.” (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP) Loren Holmes

Like grandfather, like grandson.

But with dogs.

A man named Ryan Redington won the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday, and Colorado Sunshine had never heard of the man.

But we're suckers for a great family story.

Turns out, Redington's triumph in the legendary race is the stuff of legend status: Ryan's grandfather co-founded the Iditarod race 50 years ago. This was grandson's first win.

Joe Redington Sr. helped start the famously difficult sled-dog race in 1973. Joe Sr. is known as the "Father of the Iditarod," according to an Associated Press report. Ryan Redington, who collected around $50,000 for the win, described his victory to reporters as a dream come true.

"It finally happened," he said.

Redington reportedly brought his six mushing dogs off the frozen Bering Sea and crossed the finish line in Nome. Good dogs.

Good family win.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)

