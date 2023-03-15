Lindsey Graham Hits DeSantis for Ukraine Comments… After Endorsing the Candidate Who Called Putin a ‘Genius’ Over Invasion

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was unsparing in his critique of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the prospective presidential candidate’s recent comments on the war in Ukraine.

In a statement delivered to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, DeSantis argued that “becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not” a “vital” national interest

“Without question, peace should be the objective,” he continued. “The U.S. should not provide assistance that could require the deployment of American troops or enable Ukraine to engage in offensive operations beyond its borders.”

Graham was aghast. “The Neville Chamberlain approach to aggression never ends well,” proclaimed Graham, drawing an unkind comparison between DeSantis and the World War II-era appeaser. “To those who believe that Russia’s unprovoked and barbaric invasion of Ukraine is not a priority for the United States – you are missing a lot.”

DeSantis took heat from a number of prominent Republicans on Tuesday, including current officeholders and the two major 2024 figures to have already declared their candidacy for the GOP nomination, Nikki Haley and Donald Trump , the latter of whom Graham has effusively endorsed as “somebody that the Russians and the Chinese fear.”

Yet Trump was outraged not by the substance of DeSantis’s statement, but its similarity to his own tack. “Whatever I want, he [DeSantis] wants,” he complained.

Trump has repeatedly warned that the conflict could turn into World War III if pains are not taken to satisfy Russian leader Vladimir Putin designs on Ukrainian territory.

“I could’ve made a deal to take over something, there are certain areas that are Russian-speaking areas, frankly, but you could’ve worked a deal,” the fearsome Trump told Sean Hannity earlier this month. In the hours immediately following the launch of the Russian invasion last February, Trump praised Putin as a “genius” who “loves his country.”

“I knew Putin very well. I got along with him great. He liked me. I liked him,” declared Trump at the time. “I mean, you know, he’s a tough cookie, got a lot of the great charm and a lot of pride. But the way he — and he loves his country, you know? He loves his country.”

If DeSantis reminds Graham of Chamberlain, what’s his comparison for his own liege, the single most high-profile and hysterical critic of U.S. involvement in Ukraine?