Open in App
Albany, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Residents still without power in the Capital Region

By Michael Mahar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4SZQ_0lJkWhmm00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following the nor’easter that hit the Capital Region on Tuesday, residents are still feeling the effects and remain out of power. Between National Grid , NYSEG , and Central Hudson , thousands of customers are still without power, with tens of thousands already served.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clQir_0lJkWhmm00
Image via NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed at 6 a.m. on Wednesday

The winter storm rolled in around midnight on Tuesday and caused bad driving conditions and downed power lines and trees across the region. On Wednesday, we’re looking at more wind and power outages becoming the main concern over bad road conditions as the snow will slow down around lunchtime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albany, NY newsLocal Albany, NY
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
Power outages in the Capital Region top 100K amid blizzard
Albany, NY4 days ago
SECRET TIP If You Find Yourself Broken Down on the NYS Thruway
Albany, NY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rensselaer residents required to conserve water
Rensselaer, NY1 day ago
Water main break isolated in Troy
Troy, NY1 day ago
Downed trees reported in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY4 days ago
Capital Region snow emergencies for March 13-14 storm
North Greenbush, NY5 days ago
Flower and Garden Expo blooms in Capital Region
Troy, NY19 hours ago
Pittsfield PI Day Storm Causes Closures, Downed Trees
Pittsfield, MA4 days ago
City of Pittsfield to implement three-hour parking on North Street
Pittsfield, MA1 day ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 13-17
Albany, NY1 day ago
Winter storm advisory issued by the Town of Colonie
Colonie, NY5 days ago
Nearcare closing its doors in Glens Falls
Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency
Saratoga Springs, NY5 days ago
Restorations at Kate Mullany House almost complete
Troy, NY1 day ago
03/16/2023: In the clear after the nor’easter
Albany, NY3 days ago
Troy mayor encourages residents to lend a hand on Earth Day
Troy, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 17-19
Albany, NY2 days ago
City of Albany prepares for incoming storm
Albany, NY5 days ago
Easter bunny coming back to the Aviation Mall
Queensbury, NY1 day ago
5 things to know this Friday, March 17
Albany, NY1 day ago
Snow emergency declared in Granville
Granville, NY4 days ago
Glens Falls Post Office to hold job fair
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
PICS: Images from the 2023 nor’easter snowstorm
Albany, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy