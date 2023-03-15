Residents still without power in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Following the nor’easter that hit the Capital Region on Tuesday, residents are still feeling the effects and remain out of power. Between National Grid , NYSEG , and Central Hudson , thousands of customers are still without power, with tens of thousands already served.

Image via NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed at 6 a.m. on Wednesday

The winter storm rolled in around midnight on Tuesday and caused bad driving conditions and downed power lines and trees across the region. On Wednesday, we’re looking at more wind and power outages becoming the main concern over bad road conditions as the snow will slow down around lunchtime.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.