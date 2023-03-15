Open in App
Sun Prairie, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Sun Prairie Star

City of Sun Prairie's Frozen Fest attracted 2,500 visitors in 2023

By Chris Mertes,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UINRz_0lJkVG7400

Six additional events translated to an attendance increase of 25% for 2023’s Frozen Fest, which was held Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 leading up to Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

City of Sun Prairie Special Events & Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters provided the news to the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission during a Frozen Fest wrap-up report given last Thursday, March 9.

The six additional events included Parker N. Rex’s Egg Hunt, a sled dog demonstration, a movie with the Princesses, a Craft Pop-Up, a Puzzle Contest at the Sun Prairie Westside Community Building and a Night at the Museum where participants were able to meet Jimmy the Groundhog and learn about the history of Groundhog Day.

Last year, 2,000 people attended the event, but this year, 500 more attended, Peters said, for a total of 2,500 attendees. The most popular event was the Night at the Ice Rink in Wetmore Park, where 500 people checked out the event.

Peters said about 400 people checked out the Saturday, Jan. 28 ice carving competition in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Park, where ice sculptors labored until 2 p.m. to finish their carvings.

Using a $5,500 Sun Prairie Tourism Commission grant, the event was able to pay for ice blocks used in the ice carving, the sled dog demonstration, buy digital ads in Cook and DuPage Counties in Illinois as well as the Appleton Post-Crescent and Green Bay Press-Gazette and boost social media ads for the Fox Valley, Wausau, and Janesville areas in Wisconsin as well as the Rockford and northern Illinois areas.

Some of the advertising paid off. For example, the Hibernation Hustle — where participants could walk or run a course which was set in and around Sun Prairie West High School — had participants from Chicago, Greenville SC, Dubuque, Randolph, Mosinee and New Lisbon in addition to Sun Prairie.

“We did have people travel a little bit further for that event with the weather that we got Saturday night into Sunday,” Peters said, referring to the Hibernation Hustle, held in subzero temperatures.

“And then we also did some print and digital in the Madison area with our own marketing budget, but I think all of that together, covered a lot of different people,” Peters said.

“A lot of people got our messaging more than once, which really helps drive people to attend to something usually people have to get a message three or four times either print or digital to act on that whether it’s attending an event or purchasing a product, things like that,” Peters added. “So we just had a lot of visibility and a lot of different areas through either print or digital or combination of both.”

A total of 17 overnight stays occurred during the event, including some at the Quality Inn, the Hilton Garden Inn and two Groundhog Day vendors, Peters told the commission.

“And then we also had good media coverage of the event. NBC 15, Isthmus and Channel 3000 covered the entire festival as a whole, and then NBC 15, WKOW and Channel 3000 covered Groundhog Day specifically,” Peters said. “So there was some overlap with Channel 3000 and NBC 15 which covered both on their websites.”

The Sun Prairie Star also covered many of the weekend events with photos — including three different photo galleries — for its online-only publication on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and provided same-day online coverage as well as next-day print coverage for Groundhog Day when it occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Many of the Sun Prairie Star’s photos can be found on the Frozen Fest page in the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry portion of the city’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1472/Frozen-Fest .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
This Iconic Wisconsin Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
Rice Lake, WI18 hours ago
Check Out This Million-Dollar Home That Chris Farley Grew up in Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, WI21 hours ago
Kimberly man arrested for trespassing, threatening officers at a Wisconsin hotel
Madison, WI21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burrito Drive, an east side Madison staple, to close March 26
Madison, WI2 days ago
Woman who died in Richland Center fire remembered as local superhero
Madison, WI1 day ago
New Palace Theater building owner hopes for fresh start
Lake Delton, WI3 days ago
Madison LGBTQ pioneer Dick Wagner immortalized in new portrait
Madison, WI1 day ago
Wis. woman uses phone app to see smoke filling her apartment, calls 911
Madison, WI23 hours ago
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Spots in Wisconsin
Monroe, WI3 days ago
World's heaviest ball of twine in Wisconsin could soon be on the move
Highland, WI3 days ago
Middleton woman, 77, attacked in her apartment, police report
Middleton, WI1 day ago
Alkaline hydrolysis: Wisconsin 'water cremation' bill dies in Madison
Madison, WI3 days ago
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Madison, WI1 day ago
Twelve years later, school districts still paying price for Act 10
Madison, WI1 day ago
Danger in Janesville: KETO craze linked to heart disease. Doctor Explains
Janesville, WI1 day ago
Red Cross assisting dozens of residents after Monona apartment fire
Monona, WI1 day ago
Dane Co: 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Mount Horeb
Mount Horeb, WI1 day ago
Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers in NCAA Championships
Madison, WI1 day ago
Frozen Four thriller: Gophers fall to Wisconsin in overtime
Madison, WI1 day ago
Dane Co. emergency rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
Madison, WI3 days ago
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
Monona, WI1 day ago
City of Janesville loses out on $4 million grant that would have supported WSCC project
Janesville, WI3 days ago
Man allegedly punched Madison gas station customer, police report
Madison, WI3 days ago
Wisconsin Vs Liberty: NCAA Basketball Betting Lines, Odds And Trends – March 19, 2023
Madison, WI1 day ago
MPD: Armed Madison man accused of physically fighting woman
Madison, WI3 days ago
Janesville 14-year-old accused of terrorist threat
Janesville, WI2 days ago
Granddaughter-in-law charged in Lafayette County woman's murder
Elizabeth, IL2 days ago
MPD: 3 suspects arrested in connection to residential burglaries
Madison, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy