City of Sun Prairie's Frozen Fest attracted 2,500 visitors in 2023

Six additional events translated to an attendance increase of 25% for 2023’s Frozen Fest, which was held Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 leading up to Sun Prairie’s Groundhog Day on Feb. 2.

City of Sun Prairie Special Events & Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters provided the news to the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission during a Frozen Fest wrap-up report given last Thursday, March 9.

The six additional events included Parker N. Rex’s Egg Hunt, a sled dog demonstration, a movie with the Princesses, a Craft Pop-Up, a Puzzle Contest at the Sun Prairie Westside Community Building and a Night at the Museum where participants were able to meet Jimmy the Groundhog and learn about the history of Groundhog Day.

Last year, 2,000 people attended the event, but this year, 500 more attended, Peters said, for a total of 2,500 attendees. The most popular event was the Night at the Ice Rink in Wetmore Park, where 500 people checked out the event.

Peters said about 400 people checked out the Saturday, Jan. 28 ice carving competition in downtown Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Park, where ice sculptors labored until 2 p.m. to finish their carvings.

Using a $5,500 Sun Prairie Tourism Commission grant, the event was able to pay for ice blocks used in the ice carving, the sled dog demonstration, buy digital ads in Cook and DuPage Counties in Illinois as well as the Appleton Post-Crescent and Green Bay Press-Gazette and boost social media ads for the Fox Valley, Wausau, and Janesville areas in Wisconsin as well as the Rockford and northern Illinois areas.

Some of the advertising paid off. For example, the Hibernation Hustle — where participants could walk or run a course which was set in and around Sun Prairie West High School — had participants from Chicago, Greenville SC, Dubuque, Randolph, Mosinee and New Lisbon in addition to Sun Prairie.

“We did have people travel a little bit further for that event with the weather that we got Saturday night into Sunday,” Peters said, referring to the Hibernation Hustle, held in subzero temperatures.

“And then we also did some print and digital in the Madison area with our own marketing budget, but I think all of that together, covered a lot of different people,” Peters said.

“A lot of people got our messaging more than once, which really helps drive people to attend to something usually people have to get a message three or four times either print or digital to act on that whether it’s attending an event or purchasing a product, things like that,” Peters added. “So we just had a lot of visibility and a lot of different areas through either print or digital or combination of both.”

A total of 17 overnight stays occurred during the event, including some at the Quality Inn, the Hilton Garden Inn and two Groundhog Day vendors, Peters told the commission.

“And then we also had good media coverage of the event. NBC 15, Isthmus and Channel 3000 covered the entire festival as a whole, and then NBC 15, WKOW and Channel 3000 covered Groundhog Day specifically,” Peters said. “So there was some overlap with Channel 3000 and NBC 15 which covered both on their websites.”

The Sun Prairie Star also covered many of the weekend events with photos — including three different photo galleries — for its online-only publication on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and provided same-day online coverage as well as next-day print coverage for Groundhog Day when it occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Many of the Sun Prairie Star’s photos can be found on the Frozen Fest page in the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry portion of the city’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1472/Frozen-Fest .