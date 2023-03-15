Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Check Out St. Louis' Adorable 314 Day Babies

By Rosalind Early,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9ti6_0lJkSpkC00
This little guy is so St. Louis.

Some babies just know how to make an entrance.

There are babies born just seconds after midnight on December 31 to make sure they're the first baby of the new year. There are other kids who come into the world as the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup or the Cardinals win the World Series.

Yesterday, Barnes-Jewish and Missouri Baptist hospitals gave special onesies to all the St. Louis babies born on 314 Day. Some of the new Earthlings even posed for photos. The newborns proved they were so St. Louis by gracing the world with their presence on the most St. Louis of holidays.


Get a look at some of the region's newest residents below. And congrats to all the families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sw0tz_0lJkSpkC00
The green onesies also made sure the babies were ready for St. Patrick's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex4ZX_0lJkSpkC00
Shh, someone is sleeping. (And the onesie appears to be on backwards.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfk93_0lJkSpkC00
Aww, so cute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35i4C9_0lJkSpkC00
Looks like someone might have a first sneeze!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vma9k_0lJkSpkC00
The backs of the 314 Day onesies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgTMJ_0lJkSpkC00
Newborns are so cute.


