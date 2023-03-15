Check Out St. Louis' Adorable 314 Day Babies

This little guy is so St. Louis.

The green onesies also made sure the babies were ready for St. Patrick's Day.

Shh, someone is sleeping. (And the onesie appears to be on backwards.)

Aww, so cute.

Looks like someone might have a first sneeze!

The backs of the 314 Day onesies.

Newborns are so cute.

Some babies just know how to make an entrance.There are babies born just seconds after midnight on December 31 to make sure they're the first baby of the new year. There are other kids who come into the world as the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup or the Cardinals win the World Series.Yesterday, Barnes-Jewish and Missouri Baptist hospitals gave special onesies to all the St. Louis babies born on 314 Day. Some of the new Earthlings even posed for photos. The newborns proved they were so St. Louis by gracing the world with their presence on the most St. Louis of holidays.Get a look at some of the region's newest residents below. And congrats to all the families.