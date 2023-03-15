Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
BuckeyesNow

Cowboys Set to Release Ex Buckeyes Star Ezekiel Elliott

By Matt Galatzan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omBHz_0lJkS21C00

Former Buckeye great Ezekiel Elliott is set to part ways with the Dallas Cowboys according to reports.

According to a report from Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill , the franchise is set to release former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

The release could happen as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Said Hill:

Per a source close to the situation, the Cowboys are set to part ways with the two-time NFL rushing champ and the running back is preparing to start fresh with a new team.

The move could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon when the league’s 2023 calendar officially begins at 3 p.m. and teams are required to be under the salary cap.

During his early time with the Cowboys, Elliott was consistently one of the top rushing threats in the NFL, bursting onto the scene in his rookie season by rushing 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and another score.

That season, Elliott finished as a finalist for the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and finished second to his teammate Dak Prescott, for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Elliott ends his Cowboys career with three Pro Bowls, and a two-time NFL All-Pro, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games.

592 carries for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns, with 3,699 of those yards and 41 touchdowns coming over his final two seasons.

After his final season in Columbus, the Cowboys drafted Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jalen Ramsey, Ronnie Stanley, DeForest Buckner, Laremy Tunsil, Chris Jones, and others.

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Ohio State University student dies during spring break
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Former Ohio State Standout Aaron Craft Working On New Title
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Former Ohio State stars, including one Heisman winner, hired onto same high school football team
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Former NFL running back slams coach for ruining career
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Dak Prescott opens up on Ezekiel Elliott’s release
Dallas, TX2 days ago
HOF RB criticizes Cowboys, NFL over Ezekiel Elliott release
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Zeke Gets Goodbyes From Dak & Aikman - VIDEO; New Cowboys Rumor
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Hugh Freeze reacts to Nick Saban’s complaints
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
New Details Reported About Cowboys' Pursuit Of Odell Beckham Jr.
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Steelers Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Longhorns Legend T.J. Ford Endorses Rodney Terry as Head Coach
Austin, TX1 day ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Man wanted for murder in South Carolina arrested in McKeesport
Mckeesport, PA3 days ago
Pitt basketball sends clear message to Barack Obama
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
East Oak Cliff murder victim now identified
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Ohio school district switching to four-day school week: ‘We’re burnt out’
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
C.J. falls in last-second heartbreaker in state semis
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Here's where ODOT will spend nearly $1B on new 2023 construction work in central Ohio
Delaware, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy