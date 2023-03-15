Cowboys Set to Release Ex Buckeyes Star Ezekiel Elliott

Former Buckeye great Ezekiel Elliott is set to part ways with the Dallas Cowboys according to reports.

According to a report from Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill , the franchise is set to release former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

The release could happen as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Said Hill:

Per a source close to the situation, the Cowboys are set to part ways with the two-time NFL rushing champ and the running back is preparing to start fresh with a new team. The move could come as soon as Wednesday afternoon when the league’s 2023 calendar officially begins at 3 p.m. and teams are required to be under the salary cap.

During his early time with the Cowboys, Elliott was consistently one of the top rushing threats in the NFL, bursting onto the scene in his rookie season by rushing 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and another score.

That season, Elliott finished as a finalist for the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and finished second to his teammate Dak Prescott, for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Elliott ends his Cowboys career with three Pro Bowls, and a two-time NFL All-Pro, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games.

592 carries for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns, with 3,699 of those yards and 41 touchdowns coming over his final two seasons.

After his final season in Columbus, the Cowboys drafted Elliott with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jalen Ramsey, Ronnie Stanley, DeForest Buckner, Laremy Tunsil, Chris Jones, and others.

