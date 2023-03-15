Drunk driving suspect said she was a carjacking victim: Lowell PD

LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman suspected of drunk driving told emergency personnel she was a carjacking victim Tuesday night.

Lowell Police, Lowell Fire Department, and Gaston Emergency Medical Services went to a traffic accident with injuries and found a vehicle down an embankment.

First responders found the vehicle, reportedly a silver Toyota minivan, near George Poston Park at 1101 Lowell Spencer Mountain Road.

Investigators found the owner, Darlene Whiteside, outside the vehicle and suspected her of intoxication.

Officers said Whiteside told investigating officer that a stranger carjacked her at a local Lowell store. Officials could not verify her carjacking claim.

Emergency personnel took Whiteside to CaroMont Regional Medical Center’s emergency department for her injuries. An officer went before the Gaston County Magistrate and got a search warrant. He then responded to CaroMont to serve the search warrant and take a blood sample.

Lowell Police charged Whiteside with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and expired tag. An additional charge involving a false report of carjacking is pending.

