Is Allowing My Children to 'Tattoo' Themselves Harming Them?

3 days ago
As parents, we have heavily tattooed bodies, covering approximately 80% of our skin. Our children, a 9-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter, have always been fascinated with our tattoos. As they grew older, they started drawing on their arms with pens, which concerned me about the potential damage to their skin. To avoid this, we purchased skin-safe markers and allowed our children to draw age-appropriate artwork on their bodies as long as they weren't doing it during important activities.

The children enjoy this activity, and it has become a bonding experience for us. Recently, our son decided to wear some of his artwork to school, and we found no rule in the handbook against it. We agreed, as long as it was school-appropriate, and we did not allow them to take markers to school.

However, we faced pushback from other parents who were upset about our children drawing on themselves. Some even reported us to the Department of Children and Families, claiming that we allowed our children to get tattoos at a young age. The investigators found no issue with our actions, but it was still a stressful experience.

Despite the negative reactions, we do not believe that we are doing anything wrong. The markers are safe and washable, and we have set boundaries that our children are respecting. We see this as a harmless and fun activity that allows our children to express their creativity. Ultimately, we hope to teach our children to not care about what others think and to respect themselves and their choices.

