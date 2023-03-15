My Mother-in-Law Just Blamed Me for 'Ruining Her Only Grandson.'

Story Today

As a single mother of four, life has been tough for me since my husband passed away seven years ago. Thankfully, I have been receiving survivor benefits which have helped me provide for my children. However, I faced many challenges, especially when my kids were younger, and I had to rely on babysitting and daycare to earn a living. Despite my best efforts, my mother-in-law has criticized my parenting style and complained about having to walk on eggshells around me.

I have three daughters aged 13, 12, and 7, and one son who is 8. Recently, my mother-in-law babysat my kids during Spring Break, and upon their return, she made some unpleasant comments about my son, accusing me of raising him to be a "girly boy."

She complained that he does not like boys' TV shows, although his favorite show is Avatar. He also used to watch My Little Pony with his sister and now enjoys watching She-Ra. However, he pretends to be Bow, the male archer character from the show.

My mother-in-law also criticized my son for wearing a rash guard while swimming, saying he cannot take his shirt off at the pool. However, my son has always been comfortable wearing a rash guard, and he explained to his grandma that he feels naked without it. She also claimed that he "has hair like a girl," but his hair is simply above his shoulders and shaggy.

Furthermore, my mother-in-law accused my son of wearing girls' clothes. However, this is not accurate. Although some of his clothes are hand-me-downs from his sisters, they are unisex shirts and pajamas that anyone could wear. He has boys' clothes, but he prefers not to dress super boyish.

Lastly, my mother-in-law labeled my son a crybaby who needs constant comfort. However, my son is a sensitive child, and while he needs comfort at times, he is not always curled up in a ball of anxiety.

I have always let my children like what they want, regardless of gender norms. Raising four kids alone is incredibly challenging, and I needed to vent my frustration. Despite my mother-in-law's criticism, I will continue to let my son express himself as he wishes, whether that means watching She-Ra or wearing a rash guard while swimming.