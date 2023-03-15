Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
RavenCountry

Ravens Target Allen Lazard Signs With Jets - And Rodgers?

By Harrison Reno,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gplZr_0lJkO3u300

The Baltimore Ravens need help at wide receiver and had been named a contender to sign Allen Lazard. But he's hooking up with the Jets - and probably Aaron Rodgers.

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to negotiate a long-term contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson , the front office is also focused on acquiring players through the free agent market.

With the official free agent window set to open on Wednesday, the Ravens were named as a team to watch for the pursuit of Green Bay Packers wide receiver, now turned free agent, Allen Lazard .

"Packers WR Allen Lazard could end up wherever Rodgers does, but I don't think it would be for that reason, ..." ESPN wrote. "He's expected to have a market independent of his relationship with Rodgers, and he could end up one of the higher-paid receivers in a thin WR free agent market. I'm watching the Ravens and the Chiefs for him if the Packers don't bring him back."

Well, that's all wrong.

Lazard just signed a $44 million deal to join the New York Jets, obviously as a precursor to Aaron Rodgers OK'ing the trade from Green Bay to the Big Apple.

As the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay - working with Rodgers - Lazard led the Packers in receiving with 788 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions. It was a career year for the 27-year-old trying to fill the void of Devante Adams.

Lazard wouldn't have been the true No. 1 option that many would like to see paired with Lamar Jackson, but with what is on the market was arguably one of the top receivers available. And now Baltimore goes back to the wideout drawing board.

Follow Harrison Reno on Twitter

Follow the Baltimore Ravens Daily Blitz Podcast

Follow Raven Country on Twitter

Ravens Alert! Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Baltimore Ravens ?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Ravens Trade of QB Lamar To New England Pushed by Patriots Ex
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Lamar Jackson Not Using an Agent Causing Ravens Issues? Ex-NFL Executives Debate
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Ravens' Lamar Jackson 'Biggest Loser' of Early Tampering Period?
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sorry, Aaron Rodgers, but Adam Schefter Was Basically Right About Everything
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly engaged in trade talks for three-time Pro Bowl selection Laremy Tunsil
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
This Commanders-Seahawks trade shakes up the 2023 NFL Draft
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Former Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr. Signs With Rival Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY23 hours ago
Cleveland Must-Haves: Ravens Sought Ex-Browns Throwers
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Ravens' Three-Headed RB Monster Returning After Hill Re-Signing
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s friends break silence for first time after husband Alex was convicted of murder
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy