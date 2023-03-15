Ravens Target Allen Lazard Signs With Jets - And Rodgers?

The Baltimore Ravens need help at wide receiver and had been named a contender to sign Allen Lazard. But he's hooking up with the Jets - and probably Aaron Rodgers.

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to negotiate a long-term contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson , the front office is also focused on acquiring players through the free agent market.

With the official free agent window set to open on Wednesday, the Ravens were named as a team to watch for the pursuit of Green Bay Packers wide receiver, now turned free agent, Allen Lazard .

"Packers WR Allen Lazard could end up wherever Rodgers does, but I don't think it would be for that reason, ..." ESPN wrote. "He's expected to have a market independent of his relationship with Rodgers, and he could end up one of the higher-paid receivers in a thin WR free agent market. I'm watching the Ravens and the Chiefs for him if the Packers don't bring him back."

Well, that's all wrong.

Lazard just signed a $44 million deal to join the New York Jets, obviously as a precursor to Aaron Rodgers OK'ing the trade from Green Bay to the Big Apple.

As the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay - working with Rodgers - Lazard led the Packers in receiving with 788 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions. It was a career year for the 27-year-old trying to fill the void of Devante Adams.

Lazard wouldn't have been the true No. 1 option that many would like to see paired with Lamar Jackson, but with what is on the market was arguably one of the top receivers available. And now Baltimore goes back to the wideout drawing board.

