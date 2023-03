Fourteen-Year-Old Jaelen Cannon is missing, and Worcester police are asking for the public's help to find him. Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department

The Worcester Police Department has asked for the public's help to track down a missing teenager.

Jaelen Cannon disappeared two days ago, and he has not been to school, authorities said.

Jaelen is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Worcester police at 508-799-8606 or call 911.

