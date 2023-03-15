Aiken County Man arrested for several counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minors

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for sexual exploitation of minors.

Kenneth Dale Smith, 47, of Warrenville was arrested March 8th.

He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

