Warrenville, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Man arrested for several counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minors

By D.V. Wise,

3 days ago

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars for sexual exploitation of minors.

Kenneth Dale Smith, 47, of Warrenville was arrested March 8th.

He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

ALSO ON WJBF: Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious deaths of 3 people in Augusta

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

