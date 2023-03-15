Gov. Brian Kemp signs bill providing $250-$500 surplus tax refund checks

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a special state income tax refund bill into law on Tuesday.

The bill, named HB 162, provides for a state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years. The bill is made available by over $1 billion in surplus funds in the state’s budget.

“Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I’m proud we’re doing it again. Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation,” said Gov. Brian Kemp.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin issuing the special income tax refunds within six to eight weeks. Taxpayers must file their 2021 and 2022 taxes prior to receiving the refund. Just as last year, single tax filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250, head of household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375, and married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500, based on an individual or couple’s tax liability. DOR will issue the overwhelming majority of special income tax refunds by July 1 of this year, for those who file on or before April 18.

As with the first year of rebates last year, no one can get back more than they paid in state income taxes in 2021.

The tax breaks were key pledges in Kemp’s successful reelection campaign.

Associated Press contributed to this story.