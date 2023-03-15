Open in App
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Moderating weather, rain late week

By Ben Gelber,

3 days ago

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

We woke up to readings in the winterlike low 20s this morning, after a series of January-like days with periodic snow showers.

High pressure is bringing lots of sunshine and more seasonal temperatures with highs reaching the mid-40s, after being stuck in the 30s for several days. The average high temperature in the middle of March is in the upper 40s.

Moderating conditions will continue through the week. Readings on Thursday will rebound into the upper 50s, under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will cross the state on Friday, with rain developing Thursday evening and breezy conditions. Showers will taper off around midday on Friday.

Behind the frontal system, cooler, drier air weather will move in for the weekend. Skies will start off cloudy on Saturday, with unseasonably cold weather and a chilly wind. Skies will turn partly cloudy through the weekend, with highs only in the 30s.

Next week will bring a return to seasonal conditions early in the week.

FORECAST

  • Wednesday: Sunny, seasonal. High 46
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, clouds later, chilly. Low 31
  • Thursday: Clouds thicken, shower late, milder. High 57
  • Friday: Rain, breezy. High 52 (47)
  • Saturday: Mainly cloudy, brisk, cold. High 34 (27)
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 38 (21)
  • Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High 47 (23)
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 51 (27)
  • Wednesday: Cloudy, chilly, shower. High 38 (34)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

