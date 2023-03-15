Moderating weather, rain late week

We woke up to readings in the winterlike low 20s this morning, after a series of January-like days with periodic snow showers.

High pressure is bringing lots of sunshine and more seasonal temperatures with highs reaching the mid-40s, after being stuck in the 30s for several days. The average high temperature in the middle of March is in the upper 40s.

Moderating conditions will continue through the week. Readings on Thursday will rebound into the upper 50s, under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will cross the state on Friday, with rain developing Thursday evening and breezy conditions. Showers will taper off around midday on Friday.

Behind the frontal system, cooler, drier air weather will move in for the weekend. Skies will start off cloudy on Saturday, with unseasonably cold weather and a chilly wind. Skies will turn partly cloudy through the weekend, with highs only in the 30s.

Next week will bring a return to seasonal conditions early in the week.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonal. High 46

Tonight: Mostly clear, clouds later, chilly. Low 31

Thursday: Clouds thicken, shower late, milder. High 57

Friday: Rain, breezy. High 52 (47)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, brisk, cold. High 34 (27)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 38 (21)

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High 47 (23)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 51 (27)

Wednesday: Cloudy, chilly, shower. High 38 (34)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.