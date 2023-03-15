Reports: Patriots continue to shore up tackle depth, sign 11-year vet Riley Reiff

The Patriots are zeroing in on the trenches to start free agency. For the second time in as many days , New England has reportedly agreed to terms with a veteran offensive tackle.

The Patriots are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The deal is expected to be for one year and $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Rielly, 34, was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Detroit. The Iowa product spent most of his time anchoring Detriot and Minnesota’s left tackle spot for the first decade of his career before sliding down the line in Cincinnati and Chicago. As the Bear’s primary right tackle in 2022, Reiff surrendered three sacks and 15 additional quarterback pressures, per PFF.

Although Reiff’s treads have a lot of miles on them, the veteran plays a clean game. Reiff was only flagged for four penalties last year. The Patriots’ tackle group of Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn and Conor McDermott combined for 26 penalties in 2022.

Reiff also has a reputation as a respected voice in NFL locker rooms. The Athletic’s Chad Graff shared an anecdote of the time Reiff gave an impassioned speech to his teammates when he was under the assumption he was going to be cut.

The Patriots have also reportedly agreed to two-year deal with former Broncos swing tackle Calvin Anderson.

