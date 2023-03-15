Open in App
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Here’s who won West Virginia’s Big Buck contest

By Alexandra Weaver,

3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s administration announced the winners of the state’s Big Buck Photo Contest during his Wednesday morning press conference.

Hunters had until Dec. 27 to submit a photo of the buck they harvested during the 2022 hunting season to enter. Prizes include lifetime West Virginia hunting licenses and West Virginia State Park stays.

The Youth Division winners—who won lifetime West Virginia hunting licenses—were:

  • Hadley Allen of Charleston, Kanawha County.
  • Dillon Jones of Charleston, Kanawha County.
  • Olivia Barker of Thornton, Taylor County.
  • Kyla Bibey of Dennison, Ohio.
  • Courtney Burgess of Walton, Roane County.
  • Blake Burner of Mineral Wells, Wood County.
  • Eli Currence of Elkins, Randolph County.
  • Donovan Dameron of Cyclone, Wyoming County.
  • Landon Hartshorn of Shock, Gilmer County.
  • Bella Kesterson of Franklin, Pendleton County.
  • Paige King of Lancaster, Maryland.
  • Jonah Marcum of Chapmanville, Logan County.
  • Rylee Martin of Sutton, Braxton County.
  • Carter McCloud of Ravenswood, Jackson County.
  • Cole Owens of Waverly, Wood County.
  • Brayden Reese of Scott Depot, Putnam County.
  • Brayden Seago of Sistersville, Tyler County.
  • Samuel Shomo of Junior, Barbour County.
  • Carter Stover of Summersville, Nicholas County.
  • Slade Terral of Bob White, Boone County.
The Adult Division winners—eligible for either prize—were:

  • Stephen Booth of Buffalo, Putnam County.
  • Vanessa Dillon of Parkersburg, Wood County.
  • Kevin Korzun of Romney, Hampshire County.
  • Madison Nelson of Marlinton, Pocahontas County.
  • Jordan Peterson of Youngstown, Ohio.
