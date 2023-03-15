Family identifies 11-year-old girl killed by stray bullet as she slept in Spalding County

Sheriff Darrell Dix said that a shooting broke out at the Spalding Heights apartment complex around 1 a.m. One of the bullets that was meant for someone else flew through the child’s window, killing her instantly.
Deputies released a photo of the suspect, who they identified as 21-year-old Kionta Jahuan Parks.
He’s facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act and violation of the Georgia Domestic Terrorism Statute.
The sheriff’s office said Parks should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.
Comments / 0