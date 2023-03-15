Family identifies 11-year-old girl killed by stray bullet as she slept in Spalding County

Family members have identified an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Spalding County.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said that a shooting broke out at the Spalding Heights apartment complex around 1 a.m. One of the bullets that was meant for someone else flew through the child’s window, killing her instantly.

In a GoFundMe page , family says the victim was Asijah Love Jones. She would have turned 12 years old next month.

“Asijah was such a loving and talented little girl with big dreams and a funny personality. Words can not describe the pain our family is enduring right now,” the page read.

The GoFundMe is asking for donations to help with homegoing services for Jones and help her mother.

Deputies released a photo of the suspect, who they identified as 21-year-old Kionta Jahuan Parks.

He’s facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act and violation of the Georgia Domestic Terrorism Statute.

The sheriff’s office said Parks should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

