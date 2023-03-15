Spring's triple threat: declutter, destress, donate

Check yourself before you wreck yourself... or your closet, as spring cleaning quickly approaches.
If you itch to deep clean when the weather shifts but don’t want the added stress — follow these local self-care guided tips to prepare.
Everything in moderation + meditation
Clean in increments that won’t leave you overwhelmed. Pro tip: Editor Haley takes 10 minutes each morning picking up to start her day. Pick up meditation techniques at Southern Soul Yoga to stay in the right headspace to redo your physical space.
Comments / 0