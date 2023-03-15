Open in App
Chattanooga, TN
Spring's triple threat: declutter, destress, donate

3 days ago
As Spring quickly approaches, follow these tips to prepare for a stress-free cleaning experience. | Photo provided by Chattanooga Tourism Co.

Check yourself before you wreck yourself... or your closet, as spring cleaning quickly approaches.


If you itch to deep clean when the weather shifts but don’t want the added stress — follow these local self-care guided tips to prepare.

Everything in moderation + meditation

Clean in increments that won’t leave you overwhelmed. Pro tip: Editor Haley takes 10 minutes each morning picking up to start her day. Pick up meditation techniques at Southern Soul Yoga to stay in the right headspace to redo your physical space.

Make your home your sanctuary

Decluttering welcomes renovation and rejuvenation . Join The Chattery for one of its Self-Care Saturdays classes to recenter your mind before diving into the chaos.
A Chai Latte is the perfect touch to a productive afternoon. | Photo provided by Chattanooga Tourism Co.

Treat yourself

It’s like a reward. Don’t forget to run and get a little treat for your hard work. Stop and reset with a cup of tea at Wildflower Tea Shop & Apothecary or buy a new plant from The Secret Garden to add to the serenity of a new clean space.

Take a deep breath

The smell of cleaning supplies can be suffocating, so we recommend getting outside and taking a walk along the Tennessee RiverWalk or through Coolidge Park as a solution.

Reduce + Recycle

You might be tempted to throw out everything during this process, but check out some local donation spots to give a second life to your old beloved items.


♻️ Donation Centers:
