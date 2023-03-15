Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

‘Snake Bit Bandit’ wanted in 5 metro bank robberies

By Morgan Whitley,

3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Police in the Denver metro area are looking for a man who allegedly robbed five banks.

The suspect has been dubbed the “Snake Bit Bandit” after surveillance photos of the man show him wearing a hat with a snake on it.

According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the suspect has allegedly robbed five banks in the Denver metro area. In each of the robberies, the man approaches the teller and produces a threatening note demanding money.

Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue

Officers hope the thief’s distinctive outfits will help identify him. The suspect is described as:

  • White man
  • 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall
  • Weighs 150 pounds
  • Thin build
  • Known to wear a “Don’t Tread on Me” hat with a snake on it, a Colorado flag hat, as well as a sweatshirt hood with “Fugitive Recovery Agent” on it
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF3cB_0lJkFB8500
    The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information this suspect that allegedly robbed five banks in the metro area. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbcQ1_0lJkFB8500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wtBu_0lJkFB8500
Anyone with information on the robberies or who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

