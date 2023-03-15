Open in App
Chicago, IL
Highlights of every Bears free agent addition (so far)

By Alyssa Barbieri,

3 days ago
The Chicago Bears have made five moves in free agency ahead of the new league year, where they’ve added four starters and another impact contributor.

General manager Ryan Poles has done exactly what he promised: Play free agency smart and not overpay (like some of those massive contracts for free-agent defensive tackles and offensive tackles).

The Bears shored up their linebacker group with the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Walker, who will serve as the WILL and MIKE linebackers, respectively. Chicago also found a new starting guard in Nate Davis, as well as a versatile defensive lineman in DeMarcus Walker. After David Montgomery agreed to terms with the Lions, the Bears found a solid backup and special teams contributor in Travis Homer

Here’s a look at highlights from the five new additions in free agency:

